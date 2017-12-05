Early Decision applications increase by about 6 percent this year
December 5, 2017
Northwestern received about 6 percent more Early Decision applications than last year, associate provost for University enrollment Michael Mills told The Daily in an email.
As of Tuesday, NU had received a record number of 4,058 applications, Mills said. He added that in 2016, the University received 3,828 Early Decision applications — an increase of about 26 percent from the year before.
NU has received an increasing number of Early Decision applications since 2015. Mills said although it is difficult to know exactly, he expects the trend of increasing Early Decision applications to continue.
Mills told The Daily that early applicants will fill about half of the Class of 2022, which is expected to total 1,925 students.
About 600 international students applied, Mills said, roughly the same as last year.
“The most positive aspect (of the applications) is the quality of the students as measured by grades and class rank and test scores,” Mills said. “It’s also very diverse and there are a lot of Pell Grant recipients.”
