Emerson Street 7-Eleven temporarily closes for development of residential building

7-Eleven, 817 Emerson St. The convenience store has temporarily closed in preparation for construction of a nine-story, 242-unit residential building, which will include space for 7-Eleven to reopen on the ground floor.





The 7-Eleven on Emerson Street took down its sign and temporarily closed in preparation for the proposed development project at 831 Emerson St.

Aldermen approved the development project at the June 12 City Council meeting. The project was introduced as part of a plan to expand Evanston’s downtown area, which currently extends from Ridge Avenue east to Hinman Avenue and from Lake Street north to Emerson Street.

The project’s developers — Focus Development and CA Ventures — have proposed a nine-story, 242-unit residential building that would include 3,300 square feet of ground floor commercial space and 174 parking spaces on site.

Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, said the 7-Eleven will reopen in the new building as the ground-floor retailer. Although he said he does not know for sure, Zalmezak expects construction on the project to begin this spring.

“I’m awaiting a timeline on demolition and construction,” he said.

Zalmezak said the other businesses in the location for the new building have already closed or been relocated.

“As the redevelopment negotiations were ongoing, the landlord had been renewing leases, and he kept 7-Eleven going because 7-Eleven was going to relocate into the new building,” he said.

