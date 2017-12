Video: Two Northwestern students create online platforms to sell their jewelry products





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Two Northwestern students recently launched online platforms to sell their crafted jewelry. Copper Curlicues and Eelow both cater to individual clients’ requests.

Video by Christopher Vazquez and Do Hun Yang

Comments