New breakfast concept to replace Creperie Saint Germain

Close Patisserie Coralie, 600 Davis St. The owner of the cafe, Pascal Berthoumieux, plans to revamp his other restaurant by the end of the month. (Noah Frick-Alofs/The Daily Northwestern) (Noah Frick-Alofs/The Daily Northwestern) Patisserie Coralie, 600 Davis St. The owner of the cafe, Pascal Berthoumieux, plans to revamp his other restaurant by the end of the month.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Evanston restaurant owner Pascal Berthoumieux will replace Creperie Saint Germain with a new breakfast restaurant later this month, he announced in a Friday news release.

The new restaurant, Z Breakfast Club — 1512 Sherman Ave. — will serve classic breakfast and brunch dishes as well as French items, according to the release. Renovation to the space will begin this week, and a soft opening is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Berthoumieux, who also owns Patisserie Coralie — 600 Davis St. — said he also plans on launching his own coffee label this month.

“I have been working on this new breakfast concept for a while now and thought it was a good time to reimagine Creperie Saint Germain as a cozy breakfast and brunch place to add an option to the morning and lunch offerings,” Berthoumieux said in the release.

Colin Scroggins, who worked as the sous chef at Berthoumieux’s restaurant Bistro Bordeaux, will lead the kitchen at Z Breakfast. Bistro Bordeaux closed in April.

“We plan on keeping some elements of the creperie that have made it a popular brunch destination but expect fresh ideas from a new culinary team,” Berthoumieux said.

The new breakfast spot will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, according to the release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sydstone16

Comments