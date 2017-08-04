Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem, wanted in connection with fatal stabbing, sent apologetic video to family, friends

Close Wyndham Lathem Source: Chicago Police Department Source: Chicago Police Department Wyndham Lathem





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem sent a video message to friends and family members apologizing for “his involvement” in the murder of a 26-year-old man, according to a Chicago police statement issued Friday.

Lathem and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University employee, are wanted in connection with the stabbing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, which occurred July 27 at Lathem’s Near North Side apartment. Arrest warrants for both men were issued Monday.

The contents of Lathem’s message are not being released at this time because the video is “integral to any future interrogation efforts,” Officer Thomas Sweeney, a Chicago Police Department spokesman, said in an email to The Daily.

According to the Chicago Tribune, there was no mention of suicide in the video.

U.S. Marshals, acting on behalf of Chicago police, have visited several of the people Lathem sent the video to, Sweeney said.

There is little information about why Cornell-Duranleau was attacked, the Tribune reported. Police could not confirm how Warren knew Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau, but said Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau knew each other and had “some type of falling out,” according to the Tribune.

Lathem or Warren made a $1,000 donation in Cornell-Duranleau’s name to a library in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, said Edward Gritzner, an administrative lieutenant with the Lake Geneva Police Department. Gritzner told The Daily that Lake Geneva police have not assisted in the investigation.

Lake Geneva Public Library director Emily Kornak declined to comment.

Police do not believe Lathem and Warren have left the country, but their passports and travel documents have been flagged by the U.S. State Department, according to the Tribune.

Lathem, who has been an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern’s Chicago campus since 2007, was placed on administrative leave after the arrest warrant was issued, University spokesman Al Cubbage said in a statement. The University is cooperating with the Chicago police investigation, Cubbage told The Daily on Wednesday.

Both Lathem and Warren remained at large as of Friday afternoon.

Emails: [email protected], [email protected]

Twitters: @_allysonchiu, @benpope111

Comments