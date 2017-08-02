Professor wanted by Chicago police in connection with murder

Source: Northwestern Medicine Wyndham Lathem.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man last Thursday, according to a police report.

Lathem had been an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern’s Chicago campus since 2007, University spokesman Al Cubbage said in a statement. Due to the warrant, he has been placed on administrative leave and banned from all NU campuses, Cubbage said.

The stabbing occurred at Lathem’s address in the 500 block of North State Street in Chicago, according to the report. Officers responded to a call of a “well being” check around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the victim dead upon their arrival, with “several lacerations” to his body.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the death was caused by multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Cubbage said the University believes there is no risk to Northwestern faculty or students and that the University is cooperating in the Chicago Police Department’s investigation into the case.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a University of Oxford employee in connection with the same case, according to the Tribune.

Detectives are investigating the case and no one is currently in custody, the CPD said.

This story was updated at 11:40 a.m. with information from the police report.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the University of Oxford employee’s job title. He is an employee, not a professor. The Daily regrets the error.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BenPope111

Comments