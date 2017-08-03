Police identify stabbing victim as manhunt for Northwestern professor continues

Chicago Police identified 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau as the stabbing victim in an ongoing murder case last Thursday involving Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem.

Police responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and found Cornell-Duranleau dead with multiple stab wounds to the back Thursday at Lathem’s Near North Side apartment Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported. Arrest warrants were issued Monday for Lathem and Oxford University employee Andrew Warren in connection with the stabbing. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death was caused by multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Tribune.

A police alert said Lathem and Warren were last seen in a 2007 gray Hyundai and are still at large. The alert said “both subjects are to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Lathem had been an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern’s Chicago campus since 2007, University spokesman Al Cubbage said in a statement. Due to the warrant, he has been placed on administrative leave and banned from all NU campuses, Cubbage said.

Cornell-Duranleau, a licensed cosmetologist, grew up in Michigan, the Tribune reported, and lived in the Near South Side of Chicago. Police have not specified a relationship between Cornell-Duranleau and Lathem or Warren.

Cornell-Duranleau’s family said in a statement to the Associated Press they do not know Lathem or Warren and asked for privacy while police continue the manhunt. Cornell-Duranleau and Lathem are listed as friends on Facebook.

Cubbage told The Daily on Wednesday the University believes there is no risk to Northwestern faculty or students and that the University is cooperating in the Chicago Police Department’s investigation into the case.

