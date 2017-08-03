Foster Street, Noyes Street each to close for a week at Sheridan Road

Close Construction equipment on Sheridan Road. Foster and Noyes Streets will be temporarily closed this month because of the work. Daily file photo by Ben Pope Daily file photo by Ben Pope Construction equipment on Sheridan Road. Foster and Noyes Streets will be temporarily closed this month because of the work.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Foster Street and Noyes Street will each be closed for a week this month at Sheridan Road as construction continues on the major thoroughfare adjacent to Northwestern’s campus.

The Sheridan and Foster intersection will close for a week beginning Aug. 7, then reopen as the intersection of Sheridan and Noyes closes Aug. 14, according to a news release from the city. The Noyes closure will end Aug. 21.

There will be no vehicle or pedestrian access to Sheridan from Foster and Noyes while they are closed, the release said. Through traffic on Sheridan, which is currently reduced to one lane in each direction between Chicago Avenue and Lincoln Street, will be unaffected.

The closures are to allow pavement construction to take place, the release said. It added that “workers will attempt to minimize” the inconveniences residents face because of the closures.

The intersections of several minor streets, including Emerson Street and Colfax Street, with Sheridan are already closed because of the construction. The current closures stem from Phase 2 of the three-part Chicago/Sheridan construction project, which will resurface and reconstruct the road, add bike lanes and modernize traffic signals.

Phase 1 of the project was completed earlier this summer. Phase 2 was delayed temporarily as Illinois lawmakers struggled to pass a state budget.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ckpaxton

Comments