Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Printmakers showcase best of the city with ‘Visit Evanston’ exhibit

Carlotta Angiolillo/The Daily Northwestern
Julie Cowan, founder of Evanston Printmakers, discusses the prints with a group of attendees.
Carlotta Angiolillo, Features Editor
November 17, 2025

Evanston Printmakers, a newly formed art group, hosted a social event at Lorraine H. Morton City Hall on Friday night to celebrate its first exhibit, titled “Visit Evanston.” 

Nine artists, all of whom live or work in Evanston — Julie Cowan, Socorro Mucino, Leslie Riley, Joseph Taylor, Ben Blount, Beth Adler, Chris Froeter, Carol Neiger and Melissa Blount — each contributed one print to the exhibit, located on the walls of City Hall’s lobby. 

Printmaking is an artistic process that involves taking images from a matrix and transferring them onto another surface, usually paper or fabric. There are several ways to make prints, and each artist at the exhibit used a different technique, Cowan, the founder of the group, said. 

Cowan said she received an Evanston Arts Council Special Projects Grant for Evanston Printmakers in 2024. 

Also the founder of Artruck, an event that temporarily displays art in trucks, Cowan leveraged her mailing list and scoured the Evanston Made website to find potential candidates for the group. Ultimately, eight artists responded to her call and agreed to create prints for the theme Cowan came up with: “Visit Evanston.”

“I think I liked the idea of these old, sort of vintage postcards that were printed and just sort of had that as an idea,” Cowan said. 

The artists had about 12 weeks to complete their prints, which were hung in City Hall on Oct. 23 and will remain there through Jan. 23.

At the event, community members  — including the artists’ friends and family — talked with the artists about their work, studied the prints and ate snacks. 

Mucino, one of the artists in the exhibit, praised Evanston’s art community for providing many opportunities for artists to meet and connect. Cowan contributes to that dynamic, Mucino said. 

“She’s really wonderful,” Mucino said. “She’s just someone who has a real passion for bringing artists together here in Evanston.”

Mucino’s piece for “Visit Evanston” fuses bright, warm colors with various abstract shapes. She said she was inspired by the sun and Evanston’s natural environment. 

She wasn’t planning on putting the sun in her piece, she said, but needed to “give it a punch.” 

“It was very intuitive, the way I worked,” Mucino said. “I like working with shapes and colors and patterns, and so I would say that that is reflected in my work.” 

Cowan created a print of Abraham Lincoln with a multicolored background and the text “Lincoln slept here” at the top.

During the pandemic, she completed an artist residency about Lincoln through the University of Illinois Springfield. Through her research, she said she learned that Lincoln slept in Evanston for one night. 

Juelle Daley, Evanston’s arts and cultural engagement specialist, said she loved how each artist communicated their relationship with Evanston in a unique way.

“I have this tagline … that I had since I arrived here in Evanston: ‘Something dope is happening in Evanston,’” Daley said. “The artist community is creating incredible work, whether it’s visual work, like the work that we’re creating here, but also dancers, musicians, actors.” 

Cowan said she hopes Evanston Printmakers will eventually grow beyond the original artists and develop into a larger community of printmakers. There’s no concrete plans for future events, she said, but she does hope to do more with the group. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @carlottaang76

Related Stories:

‘Printmaking in Process’ talk unearths hidden tenderness beneath laborious art form

Block Museum exhibition debuts 34 Helen Frankenthaler print

Evanston Art Center upper gallery hosts opening for four exhibitions

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
A crowd holding signs reading “red cup rebellion” and “No Contract? No Coffee!” gathered outside of a Starbucks store front.
Starbucks workers’ union rallies in Evanston to finalize contract on company’s biggest day of the year
Two people seated on a stage with audience members seated at tables in front of the stage.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore launches ‘In Her Voice’ series with conversation about domestic violence
people sitting in front of a screen.
4 Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidates meet at town hall to speak with Northwestern students
Volunteers for Latino Union of Chicago gather at a meeting for its Adopt a Hiring Corner initiative.
‘The biggest thing we’ve built is trust’: Chicago-based nonprofit connects volunteers and day laborers amid ICE raids
A blonde woman in a black coat speaks into four news microphones while holding a phone in her right hand.
Kat Abughazaleh, five co-defendants plead not guilty for actions tied to Broadview ICE facility protest
The Wilmette vote came four days after reports of federal immigration enforcement officials taking two landscapers from the village.
Wilmette Village Board unanimously passes ordinance restricting local ICE presence