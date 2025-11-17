Subscribe
A&O Productions to host screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’

Illustration by Siri Reddy
“Wicked: For Good” will be released in theaters Friday.
Maya Wong, A&E Editor
November 17, 2025

A&O Productions announced Monday that it will host a screening of “Wicked: For Good” on Friday, the same day of the movie’s theater debut. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at AMC Evanston 12.

“Wicked: For Good” is the second installment in the film adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical “Wicked.” The musical is a prequel spinoff of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch of the South — “Wicked: For Good” will cover the musical’s second act, following Elphaba’s falling out with the Wizard. 

The screening is A&O’s third fall film event. Earlier this quarter, the club hosted screenings of “Pitch Perfect” and “Sentimental Value.” 

Free tickets for the “Wicked” screening will be released on A&O’s Instagram, Tuesday at noon. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @mayaw0ng

