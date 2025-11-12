Community remembers fallen Northwestern NROTC alumni on Veteran’s Day

The Northwestern University Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps honored alumni Nov. 11 who lost their lives in service during World War II and in the Vietnam War through the annual Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony.

The ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. at the memorial rock near Norris University Center and featured remarks from Captain David Adams, the commanding officer of NROTC and professor of Naval Science.

“Today, I’d like to talk about the legacy of those who have served our country and the legacy that they leave for future generations, and it is fitting that we should gather at the NROTC memorial rock to do so,” Adams said. “This solemn place expects visitors to feel the profound connection between the past and the present. Standing here, we feel the sacrifices of these fallen Americans.”

NU NROTC member and McCormick junior Michael Jin reflected on this sentiment.

Jin said this event brings awareness to the historical past of the NU NROTC, which was established in 1926 as one of the first six campus units in the country.

“Without their sacrifice, we wouldn’t be living the life we have today,” Jin said. “For all of us, eventually we will go on to serve towards this purpose. It’s nice to see what this actually means to all of us, what values we’re upholding.”

Members of the Kellogg Veterans Association also joined to view the ceremony. According to Clara Branch, an NU NROTC member and Loyola University Chicago junior, NU NROTC works frequently with the Kellogg Veteran Association to honor and appreciate their service.

After remarks from Adams, McCormick sophomore Daniel Kurian read out the names of fallen NU NROTC graduates in World War II and the Vietnam War, and Weinberg sophomore Rylan Kim presented a wreath. This was followed by a moment of silence.

These procedures gave gravity to the event, Branch said.

“(The ceremony) puts into perspective why we’re here and then who we’re doing this for, and the situation that we’re joining in the United States military and in the US Navy,” Loyola University Chicago senior Hugh Black said. “You’re not only joining (NROTC) with your friends or to make money – you’re joining something where people have lost their lives.”

