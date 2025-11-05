Subscribe
Actresses Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram announced as A&O fall speakers

Illustration by Maya Wong
Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram are best known for their roles in the comedy drama series “Overcompensating.”
Maya Wong, A&E Editor
November 5, 2025

Comedic actresses Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram will be visiting Northwestern as A&O Productions’ fall speakers, the organization announced Wednesday. In an Instagram post, A&O said the pair will make an appearance at McCormick Auditorium on Nov. 12 at 7:45 p.m. 

Barone and Baram are best known for their roles in the Prime Video comedy drama series “Overcompensating,” which was released in May. The two play the characters Grace and Carmen, respectively. “Overcompensating” follows a queer former football player through his college journey as he navigates parties, new relationships and finding his true identity.

Leading up to the news, A&O posted one clue on its Instagram story, giving students a “prime hint” that the speakers are comedians, actors and “would never be seen doing too much” — a reference to the show’s title.

Every quarter, A&O hosts a member of the entertainment industry to speak. Last school year, the organization had food writer and chef Claire Saffitz, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer and former SNL comedian Devon Walker as guests.

Tickets will be available for students on the A&O Instagram page starting Thursday at 12 p.m.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @mayaw0ng

