Men’s Basketball: Daily sports desk, former player preview upcoming season

With Northwestern’s season kicking off next Monday against Mercyhurst, The Daily’s men’s basketball reporters previewed the upcoming campaign. This roundtable features a guest contribution from former NU center Keenan Fitzmorris.

What is the biggest storyline of the upcoming season?

Anna Watson: Which new pieces will support Nick Martinelli?

Martinelli, a senior forward, is more than talented enough to lead this team. But relying only on him is not a sustainable recipe for success — as we saw last season when the ’Cats lost both Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach to season-ending injuries. There are plenty of pieces on the roster to provide a spark, whether it be freshmen, transfers or returning players. Who will provide the bulk of that remains to be seen. Coach Chris Collins and his staff have to be encouraged by what they saw from Singleton, but a hefty conference schedule could put the freshman through the wringer.

Audrey Pachuta: Is K.J. Windham really Agent Zero’s second coming?

Midway through the second half of a close game against Iowa last season, then-freshman guard K.J. Windham was on a roll. He’d shown off his ball-handing prowess in the first half and had been shooting the three like his life depended on it. While the comparisons between Windham and NU’s dearly departed all-time scoring leader Boo Buie had long circulated on X, the freshman’s form against Iowa was uncanny. He even employed Buie’s famous “ice in my veins” celebration, pointing to his left arm after one of the threes. After Barnhizer and Leach’s injuries, Windham stepped into the limelight, supplying moments of greatness in the process. To me, despite fresh talent in transfer junior Jayden Reid and gritty performances by now-junior Jordan Clayton to close NU’s previous campaign, Windham is Collins’ pre-ordained point guard. Can he fit the bill?

Eli Kronenberg: A new phase of the Chris Collins era begins

Future observers may well look back at this offseason as an inflection point for Collins’ tenure at the helm of ’Cats basketball. With the graduation of program cornerstones Barnhizer, Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson — in addition to his own son — some wondered whether Collins’ time in Evanston had reached its natural conclusion. Rumors swirled around the vacant Villanova job. Instead, Collins inked a new contract, brought in the most highly-touted transfer haul in program history and cited his “legacy” as a key motivation for staying. With eight new additions giving this team an entirely fresh look, Collins will begin the work of setting up a new era of NU basketball to reach uncharted territory.

Jonah McClure: Can the ’Cats play with the upper echelon of the Big Ten?

Seven teams from the Big Ten are listed in the top 20 of 247Sports’s 2025 Transfer Team Rankings. Michigan, Iowa and UCLA boast five-star transfers. We are living in the era of the transfer portal, where touted programs grow stronger and the rest of the country, NU included, is forced to get crafty with its rosters, as Kamran will touch on. The ’Cats brought in transfers at three positions, but in order to keep up with the top programs in the conference, these players will have to surpass expectations. The question will be if Collins can utilize the strengths of his players and outcoach his talented opposition.

Kamran Nia: How NU will play with a deeper rotation

In recent years, NU has focused on slowing the game down, relying on its stars to thrive in half-court offense. But with eight new additions, the ’Cats have plenty of depth to mix up their lineups depending on their opponent, extending their rotation to 10 players. How Collins manages the nuances of a deeper team and how the players mesh together is a storyline to follow.

Keenan Fitzmorris: Bringing the team together in a new era of college basketball

In a time in which roster turnover is at an all-time high across college basketball, togetherness and cohesion have become more rare. Yet, they’re fully within reach for teams that choose to play with joy and a genuine desire to lift one another up. This year’s team has lots of talented players who can contribute in different ways. Talent matters, but how you play together matters most. Playing with enthusiasm, unselfishness and care for one’s teammates is a choice which can be committed to every day. In an era in which every team has many new players each year, you just have to be more cohesive than the other team. Last year, Nick Martinelli’s encouragement and genuine care for his teammates uplifted myself and our team. My biggest storyline is how this group can tap into that same team-first, enthusiastic energy that Nick exemplifies in order to achieve success.

Which of NU’s eight new additions are you most excited to watch?

Anna: Jayden Reid

The addition of Reid means that NU has its point guard. His passing ability coupled with his shooting prowess from beyond the arc can add a lot to the ’Cats’ offense. Reid played his first two seasons of college ball at South Florida, where he made the AAC All-Freshman Team in his first season. Last season, Reid attempted 5.1 three-point shots per game and converted at a 35.8% clip, a better mark than any of the ’Cats’ returners. Reid should also be effective in opening up the offense and getting the ball in Martinelli’s hands. Collins told reporters that he expects Reid to see action in an NU uniform for the first time in the exhibition against Illinois State.

Audrey: Tre Singleton

Coming to NU as Collins’ highest-ranked grab in the modern recruiting era, it would be hard not to talk about what Singleton could bring to the table. Ranked the No. 4 player in Indiana, Singleton led his high school team to its first state championship since 1993, tallying 26 points, five rebounds and four assists in the title game. One of three newcomers to contribute double-digit scoring in NU’s exhibition loss to Iowa State, the freshman forward made his presence immediately felt. Collins wasn’t shy about his early confidence in Singleton, slotting him among the starting five for his first appearance in purple.

Eli: Max Green

With the loss of his three-point specialist Berry, Collins moved quickly to address NU’s shooting needs by bringing in Green. The transfer from Holy Cross is unafraid to pull up from way behind the three-point line, already showing off his impressive range with two deep triples in the ’Cats’ exhibition defeat to Iowa State. Green won Patriot League Freshman of the Year last season, shooting 38% from beyond the arc on 5.9 attempts per game. The most exciting part? Green has three years of eligibility remaining, meaning NU fans can look forward to his long-range sniping for seasons to come.

Jonah: Jake West

West, a freshman recruit from Philadelphia, is a three-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 5 player in his class from the state of Pennsylvania. He is a 6’3, 170-lb combo guard, and recruiters highlight his dribbling abilities and versatility as an off-the-dribble and stand-still shooter. For a roster that lacked consistency at the guard position in Year 1 post-Boo Buie, West provides another rotational option for Collins. His smaller build serves him well as a part of this roster’s taller core, and West’s consistent fundamentals could help him carve out a role in a guard room with no clear leader.

Kamran: Arrinten Page

Page, a junior transfer from Cincinnati, is joining his third school in as many seasons, having failed to crack the rotation at either of his previous stops. But the 6-foot-11 center and former four-star prospect offers intrigue because of his motor and versatility, which Collins praised when NU announced his commitment. Page flashed his talents when he logged six rebounds and five blocks in 15 minutes against Nicholls early last season, but he averaged just nine minutes the entire year. With the departures of Nicholson, Fitzmorris and Luke Hunger, frontcourt space should be open for the transfer to make an impact.

Keenan: Phoenix Gill

Gill is one of the newcomers I’m most excited about. He averaged nearly 20 points per game last year and can score at all three levels, but what stands out is his hunger and humility. Following the example of his father, former NBA veteran Kendall Gill, he competes on both ends and defends with pride. I can see him making an immediate impact defensively and bringing toughness and confidence to the team, especially as he continues to work hard and bring a hunger to practice each day.

Which returning player is most likely to break out?

Anna: Angelo Ciaravino

Collins raved about Ciaravino after the Iowa State exhibition, and it’s not hard to see why. Collins said that the sophomore guard was one of two players that had the best preseason and that he has put a lot of time in the weight room to battle through physical situations, putting on 15 pounds of muscle. Last season, Ciaravino appeared in 31 games and had a seven-game stretch of starts beginning in mid-January, but his production and usage tailed off at the end of the season. If Sunday is a sign of things to come, Ciaravino has a chance to play even more impactful minutes in his second year. He shot 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, somewhere the ’Cats struggled last year, and looked sound on defense.

Audrey: Jordan Clayton

If you would have told me at any point during the 2023-24 season that I’d be predicting Clayton to make a positive dent in NU’s rotation, I would have laughed. In fact, I would have bet good money he would’ve transferred by now. But I’m not ashamed to say: I was wrong. When Barnhizer and Leach went down with season-ending injuries, Clayton stepped up, sacrificing what was meant to be a redshirt campaign. Once an unreliable position player who shot just 17.4% from the field during his first year at NU, Clayton has come into his own. Look no further than his two gutsy double-digit scoring performances during the Big Ten Tournament last season. The junior played 34 minutes and led the team in assists in its exhibition against Iowa State. Presumably he won’t be starting this season, but expect his recent ascension to carry into a fresh slate.

Eli: K.J. Windham

Windham struggled to adapt to the pace of Big Ten basketball early last season, but after Leach exited the fold, Collins had no choice but to give Windham the keys. The Indianapolis native answered the call, embarking on a dominant stretch late on which gave ’Cats fans reason to believe. Windham has some of the best handles in the conference, can knock down threes with ease and even demonstrated some trickery in NU’s Big Ten Tournament win over Minnesota by sinking a shot while hovering on the wrong side of the baseline. This could be his year.

Jonah: Clayton

Clayton chose to burn his redshirt after Leach went down for the year with a torn ACL. He played and started in 10 games last season, averaging a modest 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.7 minutes per game. Two of his best performances came in the Big Ten Tournament, when he tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across two games. Clayton will look to carve out a role alongside Jayden Reid and K.J. Windham.

Kamran: Windham

Windham emerged late last season after playing a modest role early in the season, flashing impressive two-way play in statement performances. Stepping up after season-ending injuries to Barnhizer and Leach, Windham broke onto the scene with a 20-point performance in a February 81-75 loss to Oregon. He averaged 11.6 points at a 42% clip in 25.9 minutes per game in the final nine contests of the season. After offering a glimpse of his talents last winter, Windham could emerge this fall following an offseason of development.

Keenan: Justin Mullins

I’m very excited to watch Justin Mullins this year. Last season, I saw firsthand how he embodies qualities every player should strive for: humility, work ethic, toughness, consistency and a team-first mentality. Justin doesn’t seek attention. Instead, he just works, stays ready and makes winning plays. His ability to defend multiple positions and finish at the rim at an elite level reflects his strong work ethic. His mindset uplifts the team and sets a standard for others. Get your popcorn ready when Justin’s on the court.

Which x-factor quality will make or break NU’s season?

Anna: Staying healthy down the stretch

Last year, it was Leach and Barnhizer. The year before it was Nicholson and Berry. The season-ending injury bug has dug its roots deep into the Wildcat basketball program and done its damage. Inevitably, any team will have its problems with injuries during a long and strenuous season. NU’s deeper rotation this season could provide some relief and break the trend. The ’Cats will need any shred of consistency they can get with their fresh look, but an injury to a key player for another season can throw a wrench in those plans.

Audrey: Owning the glass

Though former center Nicholson showed flashes of greatness throughout his career, he, alongside the ’Cats’ other recently departed bigs in Fitzmorris and Hunger, left much to be desired on the glass. With all three players no longer with the team, NU’s play in the paint will see a dramatic shift. Collins has proved his ability to recruit dominant guards, both out of high school and in the transfer portal. This season, as Page and freshman center Cade Bennerman enter the fray, ’Cats fans will get a glimpse of how the team carves a new identity without Nicholson. Though Collins lacks depth at center, he hopes to make up for it in the size of his power forwards: Martinelli, Singleton and freshman forward Tyler Kropp.

Eli: Arrinten Page’s defensive motor

Page’s physical style of play, rim-protection and ability to space the floor make him an intriguing prospect. With Bennerman not featuring at all in NU’s exhibition at Iowa State, Page appears to own sole possession of the starting five role. Yet, in his two seasons at USC and Cincinnati, Page never averaged more than 10.7 minutes per game. Page’s role will far exceed that this season, and Collins will need him to maintain his intensity level late in games and stay out of foul trouble. If he can’t, NU might falter as its small-ball lineups fail to contain the Big Ten’s punishing frontcourts.

Jonah: Consistency from beyond the arc

Last season, the ’Cats went 7-1 when shooting over 40% on three-pointers, and 10-15 when shooting 40% or worse. Though this goal isn’t necessarily attainable on a game-by-game basis, NU will need to improve from downtown if it plans on establishing itself as a threat in the conference. The ’Cats will likely lean on Green (38% on 5.9 attempts per game) and Reid (35.8% on 5.1 attempts) to take over the Ty Berry role in this offense. Windham could complement this duo after progressing throughout his freshman year, as he shot 39.5% from three on 4.8 attempts in his final nine games.

Kamran: Offensive production

With a deeper rotation and possibly a faster-than-usual style of play, the ’Cats will need more from their offense to match many Big Ten teams. Previously, NU might have been able to rely on top-notch defense to edge past opponents. But in 2025, it likely won’t be able to rely primarily on Martinelli’s production to outlast the opposition.

Keenan: Adaptability

The best teams find different ways to win when adversity hits, especially when opponents counter the game plan effectively. NU has a deep roster with many players who can contribute, led by Nick, whose resilience and crafty hook shot set the tone. With immense depth, this team can adjust to opponent game plans, share the ball and create offense in multiple ways. This gives me a lot of confidence in the team this year. If the group leans into playing connected, creative basketball, it becomes tough for opponents to stop. NU has the pieces to succeed, and that adaptability can be the team’s X-factor.

Record prediction:

Anna: 15-16 (8-12 Big Ten)

This season will show off a new brand of Wildcat basketball. Inevitably, there will be kinks to work through with the loss of key players and the number of new faces expected to contribute. The chunk of nonconference play will provide a forum for the team to really come together and develop, but the Big Ten is a different beast. NU has to go on the road and play in a few very tough environments while hosting games against some of the best teams in the nation. I would expect ups and downs to start in year one of a new era.

Audrey: 20-11 (10-10 Big Ten)

Though I believe NU will struggle to find its new identity and fill the enormously large shoes that Barnhizer left behind, I know better than to doubt the magic of Welsh-Ryan Arena. The way I see it, the ’Cats will reap the benefits of a relatively unchallenging non-conference slate and continue to get the job done in home matchups when Big Ten foes come to town.

Eli: 19-12 (11-9 Big Ten)

Last season, NU sat at 4-11 in Big Ten play with two starters out for the season. When it could have folded, Martinelli canonically guaranteed to the team it would have a winning season, and so it came true. Windham, Clayton and Mullins were thrown into the fire and came out hardened leaders. That experience of facing exceptional adversity will count for a lot when the going gets tough. Add in a jolt of fresh talent, and the ’Cats have plenty going for them. This program has made a habit of defying conventional expert wisdom under Collins’ stewardship. Don’t be surprised if history repeats itself.

Jonah: 20-11 (11-9 Big Ten)

The ’Cats are returning less than half of their scoring from last season, so look for Collins to experiment with the lineup surrounding Martinelli. Significant newcomers and the rise of returning players will lift this team. Singleton and Page will provide the scoring from bigs that NU was lacking last season. Reid, along with year two of Windham, will propel the ’Cats with shooting across the floor. Along with a strong home-court advantage at Welsh-Ryan Arena, be ready for NU to take some names during conference play once this squad develops chemistry.

Kamran: 15-16 (7-13 Big Ten)

With Barnhizer, Leach, Berry and Nicholson all gone, NU has lost a significant chunk of its rotation. Martinelli, the Big Ten’s scoring leader last season, might have to do heavy lifting offensively while hoping the refreshed roster meshes by the time Big Ten play comes around. Six of the ’Cats’ conference opponents are ranked to start the year, including No. 1 Purdue and No. 7 Michigan, so they face a tough road ahead.

Keenan: 31-0 (20-0 Big Ten)

Go ’Cats!

