Northwestern Prof. Dashun Wang receives Advanced Science Young Innovator Award

Kellogg and McCormick Prof. Dashun Wang was recognized with the Advanced Science Young Innovator Award, which celebrates early-career researchers whose interdisciplinary approach translates discovery to real-world impact, according to an Oct. 22 Wiley news release.

Wiley, a New Jersey-based research firm, selected 11 researchers out of a pool of 472 applicants who will be honored in November at the Advanced Summit in Berlin. Applicants must either be under 45 years old or have fewer than 10 years of experience as an independent Principal Investigator. The winners are selected for “outstanding quality, novelty and significance of the candidate’s research.”

Wang is the Kellogg School of Management Chair of Technology and the director for the Center for Science of Science and Innovation, among other positions. He researches harnessing artificial intelligence and large data sets to investigate the processes underlying technological and scientific breakthroughs.

With a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation, Wang said his team engages with partner universities, like Cornell University, in his research.

“Science has been the engine for human progress, and there’s substantial social impact,” Wang said. “Now we have the new data sets and AI tools to help these universities to maximize their research impact and their benefits for society, and that’s especially important today as higher education has been going through various challenges.”

Wang said the emergence of new data sets and innovations in large language models and AI tools unleashes opportunities to better “understand, predict and accelerate scientific progress.”

Amidst many honorees in more traditional engineering and science disciplines, Wang said he is humbled to receive this recognition, but it goes beyond just his own work.

“This is as much as a recognition for me, as really the recognition of the work that my team has been doing,” Wang said.

Email: [email protected]

