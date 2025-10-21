Fueled by curiosity, Nobel laureate Joel Mokyr fashions a life-long case for human progress

One leg hanging over the arm of his chair, Prof. Joel Mokyr wore a bright blue button-down and a leather jacket, a can of Diet Coke in hand. Outside his Kellogg office, Lake Michigan lay glassy, the Chicago skyline sharp against the horizon.

It’s the same body of water he’s worked near for the past five decades, but the world around it has continued to improve since Mokyr first came to Northwestern. For all of the pessimism about the present moment, he said, the past was harsher.

“The good old days may have been old,” Mokyr said. “But they weren’t good.”

By almost all measures, human life has never been better, and the modern world is proof of how far ingenuity can take us, Mokyr said. It’s an idea he has spent much of his career exploring.

Yet there are some aspects of life that withstand the test of time. At 79, the Nobel laureate still cooks dinner every night for his wife Margalit — a professor emerita at the University of Illinois-Chicago — mentors new generations of scholars and insists that human progress is worth believing in.

The morning before he spoke to The Daily, Mokyr was at his vacation home in Western Michigan with Margalit, packing up to return to Illinois for on-campus commitments.

It became a very different kind of return when he found out that he had just won a Nobel Prize.

“Everybody has a list about whom they think should win, could win, will win,” Mokyr said. “I wasn’t on my list.”

University of Toronto Prof. Kevin Bryan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in 2006, several years before he became one of Mokyr’s advisees at NU.

Ever since, he and a few former colleagues have kept up a Nobel Prize fantasy draft, and Mokyr has “definitely been on the list.”

Soon, Mokyr was fielding congratulations from across the world — students, colleagues, high-school classmates, even the mayor of Haifa, Israel, where he grew up.

Margalit’s first response to the news was practical.

“That’ll pay for the grandkids’ private school,” she said.

The Netherlands, Israel and America

Born in the Netherlands in 1946, Mokyr moved to Israel at nine years old. After his state-mandated military service, he started at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Students were required to declare two majors from the outset. Mokyr showed up planning to study history and was blindsided when the registrar asked for another subject.

The registrar suggested that Mokyr try English. His response to that was that he already knew English. After also dismissing political science “with a snide remark,” he chose economics instead.

Throughout his undergraduate career, he took almost nothing outside of economics and history, barring some “Mickey Mouse courses.”

Upon obtaining his undergraduate degree and completing two years of graduate work, Mokyr arrived at Yale, accompanied by his wife Margalit, whom he had met in university and eventually married.

Though Mokyr has spent most of his life in the United States, he considers his years in Israel as formative to his identity.

“You can take the boy out of Israel,” Mokyr said. “But you cannot take Israel out of the boy.”

Since 2001, he has visited about once a year to teach in Hebrew at Tel Aviv University, where he holds a long-standing appointment.

Although he is no supporter of the current government and their policies, Mokyr said, he believes the country is more than that — a sentiment he hopes is true for the U.S. as well.

“I don’t know what I would feel if I went there now for the first time, but given that I lived there for the formative years of my life… I have an emotion when I go there,” Mokyr said. “Somehow, these are my people, for better or for worse.”

‘This has been my entire life’

Fresh from New Haven, Connecticut, Mokyr arrived at NU in 1974 after finishing his doctorate under the mentorship of the late Prof. William Parker. 51 years later, he’s still here, jointly appointed in both the history and economics departments.

“This has been my entire life,” Mokyr said.

Mokyr’s publication of “The Lever of Riches” in 1990 was a landmark moment in the study of economic history.

The book asked why technological change flourished in some places but not others, arguing that culture mattered as much as resources or geography.

“Joel is an economic historian, but he’s interested in the culture and institutions that foster innovation, and this takes him into the realm of qualitative history,” history Prof. Ken Alder said.

However, in the 1990s, Yale tried to bring him back.

Mokyr said that his former Yale classmate and then-President Richard Levin invited him to return and promised to also arrange an offer for Margalit, who was already established at UIC.

Weeks passed without news.

One morning over breakfast, Margalit looked at him and asked if he was still going to Yale.

“I said, ‘What do you mean, you?’” Mokyr said. “She said, ‘I’m not going. I haven’t heard a damn thing, and the only reason they’d offer me a job is because they want you. I don’t want that. I’m not going, you can go.’”

Ultimately, a corresponding role failed to surface, even after Mokyr inquired again, and the couple and their two daughters stayed in Illinois. It wouldn’t even occur to him to break up his family, he said.

At NU, Mokyr’s mix of rigor and approachability has shaped his reputation among colleagues and students alike.

That spirit was on full display at one of the history department’s Cakes and Classes events, where Mokyr posed cheerfully with a cake-covered knife and his colleague Prof. Yohanan Petrovsky-Shtern.

“You can take classes with Professor Mokyr, the Nobel laureate of 2025, and he can serve you cake,” history department chair Prof. Kevin Boyle said.

‘The Second Kind of Game’

In 1989, University of Chicago Prof. Kenneth Pomeranz, then at University of California Irvine, first met Mokyr when he critiqued part of a manuscript that would go on to become “The Lever of Riches.”

Two things struck him: Mokyr’s interest in divergent viewpoints and his disinterest in the politics of academic ranks.

Today, Pomeranz is often mentioned as Mokyr’s foil in the long-running debate over the Great Divergence — why the Industrial Revolution emerged in Europe and not elsewhere.

While he and Mokyr may differ in emphasis, their accounts are not “necessarily completely inconsistent,” and Pomeranz credits Mokyr with showing economists that innovation is more than just having the right incentives.

History Prof. Daniel Immerwahr said that the “intellectually promiscuous” Mokyr’s inquisitiveness leads him to talk to everyone about what they know.

Although academia can be a very hierarchical place, Immerwahr said, it can also be a place where people are interested in each other “not as title-holders, but as knowledgeable-holders.”

“It is so clear that Professor Mokyr is playing the second kind of game,” Immerwahr said.

He said Mokyr is one of the faculty members he’s been most influenced by, not just in form and method, but also because of their disagreements.

According to Alder, Mokyr sees this as central not just to academic camaraderie, but also to the technological innovation that he studies.

“He practices what he preaches,” Alder said. “What he preaches is that what drove innovation in England and the Low Countries — and in most of Western Europe and then the United States in the period of the 18th century — was open discussion, dissent, disagreement.”

The Irish Connection

University College Dublin Prof. Emeritus Cormac Ó Gráda has been a friend and collaborator of Mokyr’s since the late 1970s.

While Mokyr was on sabbatical at Stanford, the two had a consequential conversation under the redwoods that sparked the beginning of several papers they co-authored on Ireland, according to Ó Gráda.

In 1983, Mokyr published “Why Ireland Starved” about the Irish economy before the Great Irish Famine. Ó Gráda said the book caused much discussion, changing how many Irish scholars thought about the famine.

Mokyr didn’t miss the opportunity to attend and speak at Ó Gráda’s 1997 Dublin wedding. The morning before, they were running an errand at a supermarket when the PA system asked for a moment of silence for Princess Diana’s burial.

“I thought you guys spent 700 years being oppressed by the British,” Mokyr quipped. “And here you are now, commemorating and commiserating.”

And Mokyr doesn’t whisper, Ó Gráda pointed out.

He was embarrassed, but enjoyed his friend’s humor even in the moment. That’s the kind of thing Mokyr does, according to Ó Gráda.

“He says it like it is, for the most part,” Ó Gráda told The Daily. “He’s a great friend. He’d do anything for you.”

‘Intellectual children’

In his first year at NU, Williams College economics Prof. Anand Swamy (TGS Ph.D. ‘93) took a European economic history class with Mokyr. It was one he never forgot.

Mokyr jumped up and down in the classroom, “bursting with zest and interest.”

After more than five decades at NU, Mokyr’s students are scattered everywhere, from Japan to Canada.

National University of Singapore Prof. Tuan-Hwee Sng (TGS Ph.D. ’11) told The Daily that when he was preparing to go on the job market, Mokyr was recuperating at home from surgery on an infected artificial hip. Still, he asked Sng to visit and update him on his research.

“He was clearly not fully recovered and in pain, but he still took the time to listen carefully and offer advice,” Sng wrote to The Daily.

To date, Mokyr estimates that he has trained more than 70 doctoral students.

He said he’s held their hands, let them cry on his shoulder and translated their impenetrable prose into comprehensible English. He remains in touch with the vast majority of them.

“They are like my intellectual children,” Mokyr said. “And I now have intellectual grandchildren.”

Fourth-year economics Ph.D. student Nicole Saito is one of those descendants. Her interest in economic history was sparked by a Chapman University professor who had been advised by two of Mokyr’s students, Prof. Avner Greif and Prof. Ran Abramitzky, at Stanford.

On her campus visit as a prospective doctoral student, Saito brought along her copy of “The Lever of Riches” and asked Mokyr to sign it over lunch.

But his answer caught her off guard: Mokyr asked why she would spend her money on his book before autographing it.

Saito then told him she owned a few of his other works too, but they were too bulky to fit in her suitcase. Mokyr didn’t miss a beat.

“He said, ‘I use them as doorstops to my office. They’re good for that purpose,’” Saito told The Daily.

Beyond his graduate advising, Mokyr continues to teach undergraduates.

McCormick junior Thomas Belej took “History of Modern Europe” with Mokyr in Winter 2024, where the professor assigned each student a book for a final paper.

“The stereotype is these great professors, these giants in their field, are almost never good lecturers or good at meeting with students,” Belej said.

That was far from the undergraduate’s experience.

Mokyr gave him a book about the post-WWII expulsion of Germans from the region of Czechoslovakia, where his grandparents were from, after Belej told Mokyr that his interest in history stemmed from his family’s background.

The Case for Progress

For all his honors, Mokyr remains animated by ideas. He has no plans to retire. He listens to Beethoven while writing and scoffs at the idea of ever playing golf, which he calls an “utterly stupid game.”

Cooking, though, he finds relaxing.

On his visit to the Mokyrs two years ago, Sng was surprised to learn that Mokyr keeps a jar of Lao Gan Ma, the Chinese chili oil, in their fridge. It turns out Mokyr has a taste for mala seasoning, Sng wrote in an email to The Daily.

After speaking to The Daily, Mokyr said he was headed home to make dinner for himself and his wife. But first, he went back to what he’s spent a lifetime studying.

People remain as inventive as ever, he said, and the system encourages this with incentives like peer recognition, such as the Nobel Prize.

“Famine in the world should have disappeared if it wasn’t for our stupidity and our idiocy in inflicting famine on each other — which is what’s happening in Sudan, it’s happening in Gaza … in Myanmar,” Mokyr said. “It’s cruelty and stupidity that are hard to get rid of.”

For all his sharpness about the failings of the world, Mokyr pointed to examples like Uber and medical advances as proof that humanity hasn’t stalled in its progress.

In his opinion, the world needs to continue encouraging technology and ingenuity.

“And we’ve got plenty of that because we’re smarter and we know more than we ever did before,” Mokyr said.

