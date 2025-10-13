Chamber of Commerce Board President: Get the 605 Davis development done

The Evanston Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization consisting of over 350 member businesses, with a mission to foster a competitive business climate and promote economic development in the City of Evanston. The Chamber assists the business community by organizing networking events, professional development opportunities, marketing support and advocacy.

A rich array of activities includes the new Business in Evanston program, launching later this month. BinE takes a cohort of young entrepreneurs and new business owners on a six-month exploration of Evanston’s business community via case studies, on-site tours and stakeholder conversations, preparing them to be the business leaders of the future.

The Chamber has always maintained that collaboration yields better outcomes for all parties. We work hard to communicate with the city government, attending countless committee meetings and talking with elected officials, constantly sharing feedback from Chamber members.

The annual event known as Evanston MashUp exemplifies that collaborative approach.

MashUp, which will happen on Oct. 14 this year, is a large, high-energy community gathering that celebrates collaboration between the business community, city government, Northwestern, nonprofit organizations and a broad range of civic leaders.

Still, despite the spirit of collaboration, attention to business interests can be lacking. We cannot overstate how challenging it is to operate a small business, and the Chamber often hears from businesses about the unintended consequences of new ordinances, unannounced planning decisions, higher taxes and acquiescence to narrow special interests. The Chamber advocates for a sensible and balanced array of laws, regulations and tax policies so businesses can thrive, the economy grows and quality of life improves for all citizens.

The Chamber supports thoughtful and responsible real estate development which contributes to the vitality and competitiveness of Evanston’s business climate. We encourage sustainable development projects that are responsive to the needs of our residential and business communities, stimulate commercial activity, increase street-level activity and improve the safety of our neighborhoods and business districts.

The proposed development at 605 Davis Street, a project featuring more than four hundred residential units, a significant number of which are affordable, and ground-floor commercial space, is currently in the hands of City Council. The project, which presents an enormous opportunity for Evanston, is tentatively on the agenda for the regular City Council meeting on Oct. 27.

While the Chamber does not take positions on specific details of development proposals, we do support the timely resolution and advancement of this project.

The advent of remote work after the pandemic dramatically reduced foot traffic in downtown Evanston. Businesses of all kinds require a critical mass of proximate daytime residents to flourish. A thriving business community brings a neighborhood to life, creating vibrant spaces with restaurants, retail, service amenities, arts and entertainment, which in turn attract visitors to our city.

The success of businesses in downtown Evanston and in the wider community depends on real estate development. Successful mixed-use property developments create new commercial space and are eco-friendly. They keep rents competitive, broaden the tax base and increase population density.

The success of projects like 605 Davis are in the best interests of all residents and are certainly in the best interest of the business community.

An agreement on the project seems close, despite unresolved issues relating to scale, levels of tax abatement, parking and traffic congestion. The Evanston Chamber of Commerce calls upon the leaders of Vermilion Development and Evanston City Council to work together and find compromise on the remaining details of the 605 Davis Street proposal. If the project languishes, it will be remembered as a colossal missed opportunity. There is much to lose for Vermilion Developers, the City of Evanston and the Evanston business community.

The benefits of the project are numerous and indisputable. Let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Get it done.

Mark George is an Evanston resident and President of the Evanston Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees. He can be contacted at [email protected]. For more information on the Evanston Chamber of Commerce or Evanston MashUp, visit www.evchamber.com.