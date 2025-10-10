Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern to delete Class of 2025 Google student accounts in January

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Students have until 11:59 p.m. CST Jan. 7 to move their files.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Campus Editor
October 10, 2025

In an email sent Wednesday to Northwestern’s recently graduated Class of 2025, the University announced that it would deactivate and delete NU student Google accounts, including access to Google Drive, Google Photos and Gmail. 

Students have until Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST to move all files, photos, contacts, emails and other data off of their student drive before the entire account is deleted.

Starting on Dec. 31, Class of 2025 alumni will no longer be able to upload new files to Google Drive or Google Photos, yet features of the account will continue until the Jan. 7 deadline.

This announcement comes around a year after the University announced that it would no longer support free Google Drive and Google Photos access for NU alumni. However, at the time, NU did not take away access to alumni’s University Gmail accounts.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ninethkk

