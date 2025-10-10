Northwestern to delete Class of 2025 Google student accounts in January

In an email sent Wednesday to Northwestern’s recently graduated Class of 2025, the University announced that it would deactivate and delete NU student Google accounts, including access to Google Drive, Google Photos and Gmail.

Students have until Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST to move all files, photos, contacts, emails and other data off of their student drive before the entire account is deleted.

Starting on Dec. 31, Class of 2025 alumni will no longer be able to upload new files to Google Drive or Google Photos, yet features of the account will continue until the Jan. 7 deadline.

This announcement comes around a year after the University announced that it would no longer support free Google Drive and Google Photos access for NU alumni. However, at the time, NU did not take away access to alumni’s University Gmail accounts.

