Northwestern chapter of BinaryHeart joins mission to spread digital access

In a world where access to a device is necessary for jobs and classes, those who don’t have them can be at a disadvantage. BinaryHeart, a student-run nonprofit, aims to bridge the technological divide in underserved communities by refurbishing and donating old technology and by educating community members on its use.

BinaryHeart started as a club at Winnetka’s New Trier Township High School in 2016, said Jack Wilber, the executive director of the organization and finance major at Indiana University. Shortly after, Wilber founded the organization’s official nonprofit, stressing the importance of being digitally literate.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a mechanic or a technician. You need to be able to use the computer terminal or you have to do inventory, whatever that looks like,” Wilber said.

The first collegiate chapter of the organization was founded at Indiana University. Weinberg junior Enzo Caggiano later founded the Northwestern chapter in January 2025 and currently serves as the executive director.

The NU chapter joins six chapters in their mission of spreading digital access. The chapter currently consists of about 10 members and is recruiting more this school year. The club leaders stress that no previous experience in technology is required to join.

The organization consists of a few departments. The operations department sources refurbishes and distributes the devices. Marketing runs the club’s social media and communicates with the community. Then, the education department helps community members learn how to use their devices better.

Over $27,000 worth of devices have been donated to the organization.

“We really like being able to teach people how to work these devices because once you learn, it’s pretty straightforward, and you’re able to really teach other people how to do devices, how to repair them, how to make all these fixes,” Caggiano said.“Then you’re able to really see the impact of your work.”

When a community member is in need of a device, BinaryHeart sources devices, wipes them and delivers it to them, Caggiano said.

Growing and expanding to new chapters is another goal for the organization, said Weinberg junior Aiste Siupienius, the treasurer of NU BinaryHeart

“I think this gives the opportunity to give back to communities and kids who are going to need to learn how to use computers for high school, but they don’t have the money to do so right now,” Siupienius said.

One goal of the organization is to localize the club’s impact, Wilber said. To execute this, BinaryHeart has started their Digital Dreams Initiative in which they run donation drives, repair marathons, and direct redistribution.

Wilber said BinaryHeart hopes that instead of having old devices end up in a landfill or closet, they end up in the hands of someone who needs it.

“You can really see how something, for some person, is just a piece of trash. They really don’t need it. They got a new computer,” Siupienius said. “But, for someone else, it can be a life-changing opportunity.”

