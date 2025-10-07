Meet Break the Blocks: Northwestern’s stutter improv program where theater and speech pathology cross

Communication Prof. David Catlin and Communication Prof. Elisha Boxer Magnifico first met by reaching for the same pastry at a faculty mixer. The chance encounter eventually led to a quarterly program dedicated to forming a supportive community for teens and tweens who stutter using improv.

The program, Break the Blocks, launched its sixth series Monday at Northwestern’s Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts.

“We try to create an environment that’s really safe and comfortable, where we celebrate mistakes and celebrate taking risks and chances, and we are all doing it together,” Magnifico said.

The series consists of five weekly 90-minute sessions with each session arranged into nonverbal and verbal improv games, giving participants the opportunity to express themselves in a multitude of ways while having fun.

NU student leaders, including School of Communication undergraduate and graduate students, help lead the sessions alongside Magnifico and Catlin.

“The mindset of improv can be very helpful for people,” Communication senior Kieran Mulligan said. “The idea of saying ‘yes, AND…’ and saying yes to things, saying yes to life and trying to be a more empathetic, deeper listener, just can’t be bad for you.”

“Yes, AND…” is one of several ground rules established at the beginning of every session and encapsulates the spirit of saying yes to everyone’s ideas throughout the improv games to encourage spontaneity and self-confidence, Catlin said.

Another guiding principle set during the session was that participation is encouraged but never required. Participants can decline to participate through words or through a nonverbal “X” gesture, Magnifico said.

“There’s no questions asked (about participation),” Magnifico said days before Monday’s session. ”But what’s been really fun is seeing so much growth.”

One participant has attended every Break the Blocks series, and while she didn’t talk at all during the very first session back in 2023, Magnifico predicted that she would likely be someone to volunteer Monday.

“She’s going to take up space in a glorious way — just filling the room with who she is in a great, great way,” Catlin added.

Magnifico and Catlin guessed correctly, with some of Monday’s 12 participants jumping to explain improv game rules to newbies.

After the session, both new and seasoned student leaders were buzzing with excitement for the quarter ahead, including second-year Communication M.S. student MariaElena Kouriabalis.

“I’m most excited to see the growth and see that armor that people are wearing come down and see people settle into themselves. It’s such a beautiful feeling as a clinician and even as a person, just to see when someone relaxes into themselves,” she said.

Not only does the program promote change in both participants and leaders, Magnifico said, but the program continues to build its programming despite budgetary constraints at the University. Through department support in the School of Communication, the program will continue to be offered free of charge for the foreseeable future, Magnifico said.

Break the Blocks is always looking for new ideas and to expand its audience from only teens and tweens, and it would be wonderful for anyone who has interest or stutters at Northwestern, whether faculty, student or someone associated with NU in any way, to be involved in this community, Magnifico said.

“One of our participants has said, after several sessions, that this is the best part of his week,” Catlin said. “Every time he says that, I think this is the best of my week too.”

