Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Wirtz’s ‘Mancub’ is funny, feral and a little adolescently confused

Photo Courtesy of Jonathan Kirn, Wirtz Center.
“Mancub” ran from May 15 to 18 at the Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater.
Alexia Sextou, Theatre Critic
May 18, 2025

Adolescence is hard. Growing into adulthood is even harder — especially for the young protagonist in the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts’ production of “Mancub.”

The 2005 play by Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell is a story about a boy who turns into animals. Caught between a trance of imagination and reality, 16-year-old Paul (Communication sophomore Casey Bond) is obsessed with biology and struggles with the life of a teenager: fighting with his dad, flirting and soccer practice. More importantly, though, Paul struggles with his identity as an emerging adult.

Directed by graduate student Christopher Michael Richardson and set as a five-cast-member story, Wirtz’s rendition of “Mancub” was both a pleasant surprise and an eyebrow raise because of the play’s slightly bizarre plot. While all actors were exceptionally funny in the delivery of their lines, their switch between the multiple characters they played was what felt most entertaining. 

Communication junior Nastia Goddard sharply transformed between angsty soccer coach Mr. Sisskind and teddy bear-loving brother Luke. In all its theatricity, her performance was refreshing, fun and loud for both parts.  

But nothing stole the show quite like Ken, the talking dog next door. Played by Communication junior Liam Jeninga, the character is all wagging limbs, darling head tilts and hilarious faux-aristocratic diction. Jeninga’s performance was uncanny yet still comedic — tapping into a cartoonish but tender representation of dog-ness. Ultimately, Jeninga made it clear: If dogs did talk, this is exactly how they’d be.

As actors ran up and down the stage whenever Paul decided it was animal go-time, the choreography felt seamless and representative of the chaos within the young teenage protagonist’s mind. Paul thrashed adolescently between laughter and rage; confused, lost, overwhelmed — all emotions transmitted to the audience seats.

Yet not everything moved so smoothly. The actors’ attempted Scottish accents were a tough adjustment at first and inconsistently carried across the cast. It’s a small gripe and more a question for the director than the performers, who were otherwise sharp and compelling.

Thematically, “Mancub” taps into familiar territory. Paul’s transformation — fur, claws, feathers and all — appears to be a metaphor for adolescence. In that sense, it feels repeatable as a storyline and is not the first work to tap into the relationship between human and animal. 

In one of Paul’s violent animal outbursts, “Mancub” appears to share DNA with Rachel Yoder’s “Nightbitch,” a visceral novel in which a mother thinks she is turning into a wild dog. 

But where Nightbitch howls as an allegory about maternal rage, “Mancub” seems more confused about what it’s trying to say. Paul’s growing aggression is chalked up to “growing up” and the play teeters on the edge of excusing violent behavior as just another side effect of puberty. It’s murky. And maybe that’s the point — growing up is messy — but it leaves a few questions for Maxwell on my end.

Still, the ending lands with grandeur. Paul’s final transformation into a bird and his attempt to fly feels both literal and metaphorical: A flight from childhood into the vast, unknowable sky of adulthood. 

In its powerful silk-curtain drop, the ending leaves us hovering between two readings: One where Paul breaks free, lifted by hope and new beginnings, and another where he surrenders to something darker, perhaps even fatal. 

In the end, Mancub is a play that bites, barks and sometimes drifts into the bizarre — but it never loses its heart. And if you’re willing to follow Paul down the rabbit hole (or into the forest, desert or sky), it’s a ride worth taking.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

‘An unfinished movement’: ‘La Ventanita’ shakes up the classic immigrant story      

Dreams, detention and defiance: Wirtz reimagines “Man of La Mancha”      

Imagine U’s ‘A Tale of Peter Rabbit’ offers nuanced take on the classic children’s story    

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Beyoncé treated her fans to an electrifying show at Soldier Field on Thursday.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is an epic reclamation of the country canon
A crowd of multiple students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Rapper BigXThaPlug will not perform at Dillo Day
The characters of “Thunderbolts*” stand in front of a yellow background.
‘Thunderbolts*’ is the MCU’s second wind, a sign that Marvel hasn’t given up
Two people hold up signs with blue lighting.
‘An unfinished movement’: ‘La Ventanita’ shakes up the classic immigrant story
Six popes stand in front of a red television background.
Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV inspires mass-es to screen ‘Conclave’
Three people sit in
Q&A: A conversation with stars and creators of fun, gory ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’
More in Latest Stories
A portrait photo of Rachel Ruttenberg.
Evanston resident Rachel Ruttenberg prioritizes economic justice, policy expertise in state Senate bid
Six Feinberg students and one professor pose next to a sign promoting the 2025 Emory Morningside Global Health Case Competition.
Northwestern earns third place in Emory Morningside Global Health Case Competition
Northwestern players watch from the dugout during a game earlier this season.
Softball: Northwestern ends season with NCAA Tournament losses to Clemson, Kentucky
A red heart radiates from a globe on a light green background.
Applications open for Sustainable Communities Grant Program
Graduate student utility player Tyler Ganus hugs junior outfielder Jack Lausch during a game this season.
Baseball: Northwestern’s season ends after consecutive losses to No. 14 UCLA
Graduate student pitcher Lauren Boyd tosses a pitch in a game earlier this season.
Softball: Northwestern rolls past Kentucky in NCAA Tournament opener, moves on to winners bracket
More in Theatre
Menu for Supper Club with table of appetizers
A different kind of show: The Supper Club brings first interactive dining experience to StuCo community
A person dressed in a wildcat costume raises their arms in front of an arch.
Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’
Celebrating its 94th anniversary this year, the Waa-Mu Show is NU’s oldest theatrical tradition.
Waa-Mu Show to commemorate 94 years with NU-themed ‘Arch Madness’
The Prattic hopes to fill a niche at Northwestern for newcomers to stand-up comedy.
The Prattic: How a stand-up comedy show in an attic is changing NU’s comedy scene
Wirtz’s “Man of la Mancha” reimagines the canonical musical in an ICE detention center.
Dreams, detention and defiance: Wirtz reimagines “Man of La Mancha”
The Rabbit siblings embrace in Imagine U’s “A Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
Imagine U’s ‘A Tale of Peter Rabbit’ offers nuanced take on the classic children’s story