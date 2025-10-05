PEER Services emphasizes importance of affordable substance abuse treatment at Step Up for Recovery

Arrington Lagoon at Dawes Park was aglow with supporters’ bright yellow shirts during PEER Services’ 11th annual Step Up For Recovery on Sunday.

PEER Services is an organization dedicated to providing primarily lower-income individuals with resources to support substance abuse recovery. Initially founded to assist Vietnam War veterans returning home with heroin addictions, the 50-year-old organization has expanded to include counseling services, treatment and education to normalize conversations about substance abuse.

“For so long, there has been so much stigma around substance use disorders, especially around opioid use disorders and other illicit substances,” said Anne Brown, PEER Services’ development director. “We really want to make sure everyone knows that addiction is a treatable disease. It is not a moral failing.”

The two-hour event featured a community resource fair highlighting over 20 businesses, a half-mile solidarity walk and social activities including face painting and raffles.

Many of the businesses present at the resource fair were regular partners of PEER Services, including Crisis Alternative Response Evanston, an organization that responds to non-emergency police calls, team member Jordan Barnett said.

“Not only is it cool for us to represent the CARE team, but we can also see other organizations that are out here, so we can refer people to the right services and help out as much as we can,” Barnett said.

Brown said organizations dedicated to housing, harm reduction and overall mental health were all present at the fair.

She added that her favorite part of the annual event is the solidarity walk.

“The walk is really powerful to see a large group of people coming together, walking in support of people who are on the journey to recovery,” Brown said.

While the event was focused on smiles and community support, the organization’s leaders also acknowledged the potential impact recent Medicaid cuts could have on its programming.

PEER relies heavily on the support of donors, given that almost 90% of its client base is low-income.

“For 50 years, we have served everyone who comes through our doors, regardless of insurance or income, and we want to continue doing that,” Brown said.

In August, Medicaid cuts were announced following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill the month prior. These cuts were estimated to impact more than three hundred thousand Illinois residents and affect other community-based organizations, like PEER, according to a press release from Governor JB Pritzker in July.

Numerous community and government leaders spoke out about the need to support PEER now more than ever.

State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) spoke at the event, urging community members to advocate for adequate access to affordable treatment services, like those provided by PEER.

“It is time for us to step up,” Gabel said. “We really need to be there for them as they’ve been there for all of us.”

