Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Communal Shower Thoughts: Let her cook

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Sylvie Slotkin, Opinion Columnist
October 1, 2025

I was given an assignment for my Italian Fashion and Food Stories class: spend 20 minutes writing about a culinary memory. Since I’m heading to Oktoberfest tomorrow and can afford to crank out CST before I go, I figured I’d feed two birds with one scone.

I come from a long line of esteemed matriarchs with a deft hand for cooking and baking. My mom, my mom’s mom and I’m sure her mom, too, are or were phenomenal cooks.

My mom taught me how to cook — I talk about my mom enough in this column — It’s time to shake things up. Sorry, Ma. Today is about Grandma.

Hi, Grandma! I miss you!

One July evening earlier this year, I did something terrifying: I cooked for my grandma.

I know, I’m very vocal about loving to cook and this shouldn’t sound like a crazy feat, but I still get nervous in the kitchen a lot, especially when cooking for a seasoned chef. So, when I was tasked with making a meal for the person who taught the person who taught me to cook, it seemed impossible.

I self-reflected. Would there come a day when, if I were to continue being Chef Sylvie, people wouldn’t want to cook for me for fear of judgment?

Thankfully, I think I’m a bit ahead of the curve and can remedy this. I know the secret sauce to letting people cook — it’s a three-step recipe my grandma modeled perfectly for me.

Step 1: She stayed as far away from the kitchen as the condo would allow while I cooked. Maybe one day you can watch me cook if you really want to, Grandma, but I’m still kind of intimidated.

Step 2: She told me she was tired and didn’t feel like cooking, but that we had all of the ingredients to make a stir fry. I can make a pretty decent stir fry — maybe not Plex level, though.

And, finally, the key ingredient.

Step 3: She helped herself to a second portion and asked me what ingredients I used to dress the dish. When my grandma made an almost identical stir fry for our whole family a month or so later, it confirmed something I already knew — She enjoyed my cooking.

Realistically, of course, she would. Not that my dish was anything to write home about, but I strongly believe that to any amazing chef, the only thing more satisfying than your own dish being a hit is successfully training a new chef.

Wait, I — so — cooked… Whisk drop?

Actually, that was only 18.5 minutes of writing; I don’t want to serve this dish half-baked. What am I missing?

Oh! Grandma, can you please teach me to make Kibbeh when I’m home? I’m ready!

Then, I can make them for you.

Sylvie Slotkin is a Medill junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

 

Related Stories:

Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus

Communal Shower Thoughts: My first sip of alcohol

Communal Shower Thoughts: Going to the library

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
From the Newsroom: Introducing our Fall 2025 Opinion Columnists!
From the Newsroom: Introducing our Fall 2025 Opinion Columnists!
Winiarsky: What Kamala Harris and Michael Schill have in common
Winiarsky: What Kamala Harris and Michael Schill have in common
Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus
Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus
Dempsey: We need to stop pretending this is normal
Dempsey: We need to stop pretending this is normal
NU AAUP Dispatches: Fighting Northwestern truthiness, the dis-appointment of Michael Schill
NU AAUP Dispatches: Fighting Northwestern truthiness, the dis-appointment of Michael Schill
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems