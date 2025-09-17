Communal Shower Thoughts: My first sip of alcohol

I finally made it to Florence for my study abroad program, which I am grateful for on so many levels. I’m absorbing a new culture and planning to travel across Europe over the next few months. I cannot believe how lucky I am.



I also get to write about — I mean, I get to drink alcohol for the first time.

I was going to save this bit for when I turn 21 soon(ish), but Communal Shower Thoughts is back for a second season, and I’ll probably want to meditate on beer after my stint in Munich for Oktoberfest. So, the floodgates are open.

Something I’ve realized about myself is that I quite enjoy wine. For some reason I had it in my head that white wine, specifically, was gross. Is that weird? I think my mom only likes red. I don’t know what else to attribute that to.

It’s not true, by the way. A crisp glass of Pinot Grigio is such a treat, especially before going out. I can’t imagine hitting the discoteca with a glass of Chianti, though.

Going out is another new thing I can write about. How crazy is that? I’m finally having the college experience where it feels like I’m supposed to be doing more than locking in at the library and networking.

That being said, one of my professors — and my dad — mentioned that I should check out the public library, Oblate, in Florence, so I will definitely get on that.

Anyway, back to me having fun.

The other day I woke up sweating and shaking less than ten minutes before class and made it almost-exactly-pretty-much on time! My roommate said I looked “grunge” in an intentional way.

Truthfully, I was hungover, which — albeit tacky — is allowed now?

I’m not just getting randomly wine drunk on weekdays, I like to think I’m appreciating a culture that is deeply embedded in my new home.

In one of my lectures last week, the professor spoke about how geologists sometimes study the minerals in the soil to precisely locate vineyards and verify grape authenticity. Something like that. And that was earth science — I’m actually taking a class on Mediterranean cuisine with a whole unit on wine coming up.

With all of this appreciation for vino, it makes me think I would be crazy not to imbibe.

I can’t believe it took me until collegiate halftime to figure out how to work hard and play hard. It almost makes me want to publish an opinion on the legal drinking age in the United States, but I think it’s a little too risky for me to comment on that right now — still not my place.



I have been developing a lot of opinions on wine, though. It’s crazy I can finally drink and enjoy it. It makes me feel a little bad in retrospect, because I can recall more than one date I’ve been on where a guy wanted to buy a bottle and I told him I didn’t drink.

But, I drink now. I’m allowed to, so I might as well, right?

Pinkies up, my palate is expanding! We know I know how to do school, but do I know how to have fun and party? I think I can figure it out.

Happy new school year, let’s get lit! Miss you, Northwestern. Cheers!

Sylvie Slotkin is a Medill junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.