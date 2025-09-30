Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Reparations Stakeholders Authority of Evanston continues to seek community input on $1 million reparations fund

Max Turetzky/The Daily Northwestern
Rev. Jermaine Ross-Allam delivers a sermon on reparations and racism at a meeting of the Reparations Stakeholders Authority of Evanston at the Faith Temple Church.
Max Turetzky, Reporter
September 30, 2025

The Reparations Stakeholders Authority of Evanston held a community meeting at the Faith Temple Church Monday night to discuss how to allocate its $1 million reparations fund.

The forum, intended to solicit recommendations from Evanston’s Black residents, came four months after the initiative’s first community meeting in May.

Turnout at the meeting was limited due to a concurrent school board meeting and a City Council meeting, according to RSAE Operations and Engagement Manager Vanessa Johnson-McCoy. Fewer than two dozen people attended.

RSAE is a private nonprofit organization, distinct from the municipal Evanston Reparations Committee, which was founded in 2019 to distribute $10 million in city funds as reparations to Black residents. The reparations have been allotted in the form of grants for down payments or repairs for homes. 

Johnson-McCoy said the RSAE’s current funds came from individual donations from the Evanston interfaith community. She hopes that, with continued community engagement, RSAE will begin distributing the money by the beginning of the new year.

Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors, the pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Evanston and president of the Evanston-North Shore Branch of the NAACP, emphasized that the city’s Black community “needed a nonprofit organization that was in control of Black men and Black people.”

Johnson-McCoy asked audience members to propose ideas for using the reparations fund. She said the ideas would be compiled and sorted to inform the allocation of the reparations.

Attendees at the May meeting proposed grants for home repairs, resources for property tax remediation for seniors and grants and loans to fuel local economic growth.

Rev. Jermaine Ross-Allam, director of the Presbyterian Church’s Center for the Repair of Historic Harms, delivered a keynote address that touched on various of religious and political themes, including the spiritual necessity of reparations in Christianity, dissatisfaction with mainstream Black American politicians and interfaith and international efforts for reparations for colonialism and slavery.

“You should understand that we live in a national culture that is morally perverted to its core because it has chosen, time and time and time again, to attempt to get rid of the problem rather than realize that it itself is the problem,” Ross-Allam said.

Ross-Allam criticized what he called the “Obamala effect,” a portmanteau of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, referring to the perceived tendency of some Black politicians to abandon their Black constituencies by taking moderate stances on issues of racial justice. Providing an example of liberal inadequacy, he specifically mentioned Obama’s notion in a 2021 podcast episode that reparations were a nonstarter due to white backlash.

Nabors said he hopes that RSAE can eventually raise $5 million for its reparations fund. But before then, the organization needs to determine how to distribute the $1 million from its donors, Johnson-McCoy said.

“It feels like they’re just waiting for us to start giving it out and that they’re going to commit to there being more,” Johnson-McCoy said. “That would definitely be something that we will have to continue looking at because we hear a million dollars may go fast.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @MaxTuretzky

Related Stories:

With $1 million raised, RSAE turns to Black residents to shape reparations allocation plan

‘Poetic justice’: How cannabis fuels Evanston’s reparations

Reparations Stakeholders Authority of Evanston announces a community reparations fund to complement city initiative

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
A school, apple and three pieces of money on a green background with a beige border.
District 65 will announce its school closure and consolidation scenarios. Committee members shed light on the process.
Over 500 community members attended the event from 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Malts and mariachi: St. John XXIII Parish’s ‘OktoberFiesta’ celebrates cross-cultural community
A photo of a mounted camera in front of an illustrated road and car.
Flock contract termination talks persist after cameras reinstalled, city orders cease-and-desist
As people walked past, members of the protest took turns to speak out against the training with about a dozen people gathered to listen.
Northwestern Graduate Workers for Palestine hold news conference, sit-in to protest bias training
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone celebrates against UCLA.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 17, UCLA 14
Associated Student Government Senate elections open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 and close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.
ASG Senate candidates talk goals, platforms, expertise for election