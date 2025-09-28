Liner Notes: Doja Cat embraces retro flair in new release ‘Vie’

When I think of Doja Cat, I picture her in her now-iconic outfit from the SS23 Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show, covered head-to-toe in 30,000 red crystals.

Although she’s widely known for her feud with actor Noah Schnapp and unexpected jabs at her own fans, Doja Cat’s talent may outweigh all other traits. Her recent album release, “Vie” (meaning ‘life’ in French), might just make skeptics want to separate art from artist.

Compared to the angsty edge of 2023’s “Scarlet,” “Vie” feels looser and more playful. A sonic smoothie of ’70s and ’80s influences, Doja Cat raps atop of radio and synth wave beats, paying homage to ’80s trailblazers like Prince and Grace Jones.

The album’s pre-release promotion leaned heavily on retro iconography, and “Vie” itself layers in samples from vintage TV and stardom.

The album opener, “Cards,” sets the stage with a smooth saxophone line that immediately signals the album’s retro flair. Doja Cat lets out a drawn-out shriek before the beat kicks in, a dramatic entry that pulls listeners directly into her world of “Vie.”

On “Jealous Type,” which was co-produced with Jack Antonoff and Y2K, Doja Cat leans into R&B warmth with Donna Allen-inspired tones, ending the track with an impressive belt.

The most infectious track is “AAAHH MEN!”, a cheeky play on the word “amen.” Built on an upbeat groove with a hint of Michael Jackson, the track layers crisp percussion and synth stabs under Doja Cat’s elastic vocals. Its energy is contagious — It’s the kind of song that’s destined to become a crowd favorite.

“Gorgeous,” although a little bland in comparison to the other tracks, gets points for its creative music video. Featuring top models like Anok Yai, Doja Cat blends the contemporary art forms of high fashion and makeup with the tension of beauty standards. A highlight of the song was the personal touch of a voice message from her mother, which Doja Cat included in the interlude.

“One More Time” transports listeners to a retro aerobics studio. The layered shouts, synths and plucky guitar make this song a perfect addition to the album, encapsulating ’80s fun.

As “Vie” is a romance-centered album, Doja Cat also balances the ups and downs of relationships, drawing on her past experiences and newfound revelations through therapy. We see a softer, more emotional side to Doja Cat in “Happy.” French lyrics add tenderness to her bittersweet and vulnerable reflections on heartbreak.

“Come Back” is the closing song of “Vie.” The subtle lyric “don’t you come back” at the end creates a powerful turnaround. As the last word of a 15-track journey through romance, conflict and self-reflection, “Come Back” ties the album together by leaving listeners in a state of quiet resolve.

It’s safe to say that there isn’t a single song to be completely disliked on this album. However, not every track shines. Songs like “Couples Therapy,” “Lipstain” and “Silly! Fun!” offer very little vocally or sonically.

The album art, too, oddly clashes with the sonic flavor of the album. Neither the digital nor the physical covers exude the ’80s retro aura that Doja Cat played around with so beautifully. Symbolically, it does match the tone of the album, but it is visually mismatched.

Still, “Vie” is a quintessential pop record with major appeal to the masses. The downside of this is a loss of Doja Cat’s eccentric personality — but putting that aside, “Vie” could make a strong contender against the artists’ 2021 hit “Planet Her.” There is no doubt this album is a success, and it won’t be long before its hooks dominate TikTok.

Email: [email protected]

X: @TroisOno

