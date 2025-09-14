Liner Notes: NCT’s Haechan creates a musical feast in solo album ‘TASTE’

If there was one K-pop idol that was born to be a star, it would be boy band NCT’s Haechan.

Across his work in the band, he has long captivated fans with his charismatic stage presence, unique vocal texture and smooth dance style. As a part of NCT, made of 25 members, Haechan is part of the subunits NCT 127 and NCT Dream. The megagroup is best known for the tracks “Kick It” by NCT 127 and “BTTF” by NCT Dream.

Now, he’s venturing off into the music industry on his own. With over 11 songs that pay homage to R&B, his solo debut album “TASTE” shows his artistry in full force.

The opening track “Camera Lights” sets the stage for a timeless and polished album. It drips with class, gliding on a chugging groove that resolves on a satisfying chord progression.

The lead single “CRZY” feels like a Justin Timberlake-inspired affair. Warped strings in the introduction are suddenly cut off by a frenetic guitar. It’s a fast-paced, energetic ride complete with killer choreography. His “crazy” persona is seen in the song’s music video as he vandalizes a museum artwork to get someone’s attention.

Next, “ADRENALINE” ups the energy even more with its electronic instrumental. The song unfolds like the high and aftermath of an adrenaline rush, living up to its title.

My favorite off the album is the fourth track “Love Beyond.” Haechan’s voice traverses over a brassy instrumental, showcasing a variety of tones in just three minutes. It’s an unusual, but engaging journey.

The high simmers down for “Roll With Me” as instrumentals turn more mellow. It’s the kind of song that comes on the radio, something that you’d absentmindedly hum along to without knowing. But this doesn’t mean it’s dull. The song has a lush atmosphere with its rhythmic melodies and injections of harmony.

“Intermission,” as its title indicates, is a transition song. A brief interlude consisting of ethereal vocals and strings gives way to Haechan narrating over a skeletal bass, saying “he’s not leaving until he kills them all” before jumping into the next song “Talented.”

As the title indicates, “Talented” is an ode to Haechan’s stellar performance capabilities. While the idol is known for his high notes, this track shows off his lower range as well. His raspy tone over a rough guitar is a magnetic combination that gets your head nodding.

“WYN?”, an acronym for “what’s your name,” is a dance-pop number featuring rapper HAON. The punchy chorus is immediately memorable. HAON’s verse adds extra swagger, building on the song’s thrill before the album shifts into a slower gear.

“Should Be,” a piano ballad, mourns a past relationship. Haechan belts an exquisite bridge and modulation, charging the song with drama.

“Grey Rain” sustains the slow energy of the prior track. Haechan’s singing is front and center over a stripped-back, acoustic guitar instrumental. His voice embodies the plaintive quality of the lyrics, a solemn reflection on the loneliness of fame.

The ending song “Outro (Back In The Studio)” shows Haechan’s determination to keep making music. The typical sounds of a recording studio play, from the lyric sheets rustling to Haechan clearing his throat and warming up. The piano from “Camera Lights” sounds, allowing the listener to rewind to the start of the album and play it all over again.

If one were to describe “TASTE” with a food-related adjective, it would be flavorful. The album is simultaneously spicy, sweet and silky-smooth, yet it’s still just a taste of what’s yet to come. Whether as a soloist or part of NCT, I have full confidence that Haechan will keep delivering hit after hit.

