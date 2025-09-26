ASG Senate candidates talk goals, platforms, expertise for election

As Northwestern students vie for a seat on the Associated Student Government Senate, candidates campaign to bring their vision of NU to life. The elections open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 and close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The Daily spoke with 15 of the 20 candidates running to represent the McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science, School of Communication, School of Education and Social Policy, Bienen School of Music, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communication about their backgrounds and goals.

The ASG Senate includes 40 representatives with 20 school-based senators and 20 group-based senators. Each undergraduate school is allocated a number of senators based on its student population.

Senators represent their undergraduate schools by writing and passing legislation on campus issues and by allocating funding to student groups.

This fall, all 20 school senator seats are open. Students can only vote for representatives of their own undergraduate school; Senate voting is ranked choice.

Voters also have the opportunity to write in candidates not on the ballot. To do this, students must provide the person’s name and NetID.

NU students can expect to receive a link in their emails to vote via Wildcat Connection.

Election results will be released by Sept. 29.

Candidates not featured include: Calvin Simmers, Patrick Allen Eleazar, Daily Staffer Aidan Klineman, Monica Riley, Asher Joseph, Leila Armand, Madeline Vartanian, Fiza Rohgat, Sophia Tariq and Maeve McGill.

See below to read The Daily’s interviews with this year’s candidates