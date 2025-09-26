Subscribe
Q&A: SESP ASG Senate candidate aims to address accountability and accessibility

Illustration by Siri Reddy
There is one open seat on the Associated Student Government Senate designated for the School of Education and Social Policy and one senate candidate.
Cate Bouvet and Miguel Tsang
September 26, 2025

There is one seat in the Associated Student Government Senate open for a representative from the School of Education and Social Policy. The Daily sat down with SESP freshman Jonathan Curbelo, the only candidate in the running for the position, to talk about his goals and background.

Students can vote for representatives of their own undergraduate school on Wildcat Connection. Voting is open until 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Jonathan Curbelo – Freshman (Cate Bouvet/The Daily Northwestern)

The Daily: Why are you running for ASG Senate?

Curbelo: I’m running for ASG Senate because there’s a lot of issues on campus, especially for first-generation, low-income students, that I really want to see addressed. I believe there’s a lot of room for accountability and accessibility for all students who need resources in their college experience. 

The Daily: What are your goals as an ASG Senator? 

Curbelo: My goal as an ASG senator is to really take initiative and pass legislation associated with a lot of academic programs that could be partnered with Student Enrichment Services, as well as ensuring accountability from the Northwestern Financial Aid Offices.

The Daily: What do you bring to ASG senate that no one else would?

Curbelo: My dedication and experience. I’ve been in student government for four years of high school, as well as other groups I was associated with. In addition to that, I know I’m going to be dedicated and committed to fighting for the student voice. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @catebouvet

Email: [email protected]

X:  @migtsang

