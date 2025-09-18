ASG Senate ballot petitions open as election nears

Associated Student Government Senate ballot petitions are open and will close on Sept. 23 at midnight. Shortly after, Senate elections will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 and close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The ASG Senate includes 40 representatives, with 20 school-based Senators and 20 Senators who are group-based members. Each undergraduate school is allocated its number of senators based on its student population.

The Senate’s responsibilities include writing and voting on legislation and allocating funding to student groups.

“My hope for the upcoming Senate is that we have students who are motivated to make a positive impact on campus,” said Weinberg senior and Speaker of the Senate Kaitlyn Salgado-Alvarez.

To run for Senate, undergraduate students must fill out the Senate ballot petition and collect 30 NU undergraduate students’ names and NetIDs who support their candidacy.

For students looking to run, Salgado-Alvarez said she recommends having something specific they want to solve during their term to help keep them motivated throughout their time in the Senate.

Senate voting is ranked choice, allowing students to rank candidates in order of preference. However, students can only vote for representatives of their own undergraduate school.

“It’s important that we are knowledgeable about who we elect, because ASG gets to allocate several thousands, if not millions, of dollars to student organizations, and it’s very important that you choose senators who will vote along with your values,” Salgado-Alvarez said.

Senate results will be available by Sept. 29.

