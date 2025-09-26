Q&A: Communication senior Ryan Lien eyes one of two open seats in ASG Senate

Two seats in the School of Communication are open in the Associate Student Government Senate election. Communication senior Ryan Lien, the only candidate, said he is running to break down financial barriers and help the University adapt to change.

Due to Ryan being the only candidate in the running for the School of Communication, he will automatically receive his ASG position.

Students can vote for representatives of their own undergraduate school on Wildcat Connection by Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Why are you running for ASG Senate?

Lien: To keep Northwestern great. We made a lot of progress last year, and I’d like to continue that work, especially now that I know a little bit more about getting stuff done in ASG. I am really excited about the new campus pub (on Cohen Lawn) and about continuing to adapt to change as it comes to Northwestern, whether it be with the new president or new updates to federal funding.

The Daily: What are your goals as an ASG Senator?

Lien: My goal is to foster a community where everyone is learning, everyone is enjoying themselves and getting that really great college experience. A goal of mine is breaking down barriers in any way we can, making sure that clubs are accessible to people and that the funds we have to give to clubs are going as far as they can to creating a thriving community.

The Daily: What do you bring to ASG Senate that no one else would?

Lien: I’m really involved with student theater and know that environment really well from the backstage side, so I’m able to identify problems in the arts world that other people can’t and try to fix them, whether it be through adjustments and funding or other legislation.

I’m also student staff development manager at the Norris Center, which creates a unique position I can inhabit as an ambassador between the student body and the University Center, and I’ve already talked to a lot of the professional staff about advocating on behalf of Northwestern students, to people making policies for Norris whether it be around the pub, student employment or anything else, so I’m really counting on people’s votes so that I can carry out that work as a liaison between the student body and the Norris Center.

