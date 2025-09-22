29 things the Class of 2029 should add to their college bucket list

Be it movie night in a lecture hall or exploring one of Chicago’s many neighborhoods, endless adventures await you, Class of 2029, on- and off-campus. And there’s enough to last you throughout your entire time at Northwestern.

For us, two best friends and former freshman roommates, making a quarterly bucket list — including summer! — is the perfect way to guarantee we cross off everything we want to experience. Safe to say, we’ve seen both the hidden gems and the overhyped destinations Chicagoland has to offer.

So, here are 29 things we recommend the Class of 2029 add to their bucket lists:

Picnic day on the Lakefill

When it’s above 65 degrees, the only place to be is outside. Whether it’s on the Lakefill or the beach, grab your friends (drag, if you have to), a bottle of sunscreen, a blanket the windy city won’t blow away and take advantage of warm days! The quarter system will occasionally throw you in the trenches — let this be your reminder to touch grass.

Dillo Day

The largest student-run music festival in the country is in your backyard (literally). Dress up to fun themes and dance to good music. Last year’s performers included Ravyn Lenae and Natasha Bedingfield.

Guard The Rock

Partake in the famous Northwestern tradition by staying up all night and painting one of NU’s iconic landmarks.

Go to a campus theater show

Thanks to several student theater boards and countless other student productions, there’s (at least) one show every weekend. Plus many are free!

Explore the Chicago campus

If you’re looking for a new place to study, hear us out: take the Intercampus downtown. The Pritzker School of Law library offers scenic Lake Michigan and Navy Pier views and makes the journey worth it. Also, the Feinberg School of Medicine is basically across the street from the Museum of Contemporary Art. There’s a lot to do in that corner of ’Cat country!

Visit the Dearborn Observatory

Take in the night sky through a free tour of the observatory on Friday nights.

Try dorm baking (or cooking) at least once

We’re not talking elaborate dishes here, unless that’s your jam. Maybe try making cookies or pancakes with your friends — it’s a core memory builder. Bonus, try our personal favorite and annual tradition: microwave mug cakes.

Visit Fran’s and Lisa’s for a late night snack

Both cafes are open until 1 a.m., giving students the perfect opportunity for a study break snack.

Pull an all-nighter at a library

Whether it’s to finish work or simply to challenge yourself, stay up with friends at one of the libraries and catch the sunrise in the morning. Mudd Library is open 24/7 all year and University Library is open 24/7 during finals and reading week. If you’re feeling extra frisky, Mudd has showers.

Go on a late night Lakefill walk

End your day with a walk by the lake, surrounded by the sounds of waves.

Explore different cultural havens

Chicago is full of pockets of different cultures, from Little India on Devon Avenue to the Ukrainian Village, Chinatown and Little Italy. If you’re ever craving a taste of home or a change of scenery, these neighborhoods never fail to deliver.

Join the Evanston Public Library

Gain access to an endless catalogue of books and a prime off-campus study spot.

Test out local brunch spots!

Downtown Evanston is home to numerous brunch spots — and everyone always has a favorite. Pro tip: you’ll want to go early to beat the weekend rush. If you’re ever craving waffles or a breakfast burrito, our go-tos are Ovo Frito and Frida’s Evanston. This is also perfect when friends and family visit.

Try deep dish pizza

A Chicago classic and must try. Be it Lou Malnati’s or Giordano’s, try out a few pizza places and find your favorite!

Tour the Grosse Point Lighthouse

The Evanston staple seen on the city’s logo is just north of campus and available to tour June through September.

Host an event in a lecture hall

Whether it’s movie nights or karaoke, big lecture halls — from Harris 107 to Tech LR2 — give you ample room to have a blast. Get comfy, bring your snacks and light up the big screen.

Visit the Baha’i House of Worship

A 30 to 40 minute walk away, the Baha’i House of Worship offers picturesque scenery and a spiritual haven for anyone and everyone.

Go on all the Chicago Transit Authority lines

The CTA has eight rainbow-colored lines which can take you all around the city. Beyond the Loop, hop on the Green Line to the Garfield Park Conservatory or the Brown Line to Lincoln Park.

Walk around Millennium Park and take a photo with The Bean

The Bean is a classic Chicago spot and sits inside Millennium Park, which has a variety of walking trails and reading spots. Bonus points if you embark on the 13-mile-long trek and walk there from campus.

Visit the Chicago Riverwalk

This intersection of the Chicago River, Chicago’s famous architecture and lots of shopping spots has a little bit of everything.



Go to a museum

It feels like Chicago has a museum for everything, from The Art Institute of Chicago to the Chicago Fed’s Money Museum to the Field Museum. Several are free for NU undergrads.



Support your local sports teams!

We’re not just talking the one football game you have to go to during Wildcat Welcome. NU is home to 19 varsity sports teams and with Chicago’s major league teams, you have plenty to choose from.



See a show or concert in Chicago

Take advantage of student discounts for theater shows and the numerous artists that come through Chicago to perform. There’s also a plethora of film and music festivals to choose from throughout the year.



Try Garrett Popcorn Shops

Another Chicago staple, Garrett Popcorn Shops is known for its Garrett Mix, made up of its CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn flavors.



Visit Navy Pier

A top Chicago attraction, Navy Pier has everything from museums to amusement rides.

Visit the Willis Tower

Visit the Skydeck to look at Chicagoland (and beyond) from the 103rd floor.

Take a class that scares you (and isn’t a major or minor requirement)

College is about trying new things — if a class piques your interest, invest in it. If it helps you find a new passion, yay! If it turns out to be the opposite of what you expected, at least you tried it out.

Watch the sunrise

The lake is great for a lot of things, including its snapshot-worthy views. Wake up early and watch the sun rise above the Chicago skyline to have a relaxing start to your day.

Write a story for The Daily!

Haters will call this self-promo, but if you have an opinion you’re passionate about or a place on campus or in Evanston that excites you, pitch a story! We would love to have you, no matter what major or journalism experience you have.

