Evanston Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years of community

Sarah Serota/The Daily Northwestern
Crowds of people gathered Saturday for the weekly Evanston Farmers’ Market and celebration of 50 years of business.
Sarah Serota, Multimedia Managing Editor
July 13, 2025

The Evanston Farmers’ Market is a city staple, bustling with vendors and shoppers every Saturday from May to November. This Saturday, the market celebrated its 50 year anniversary within the community.

On this special Saturday, the market offered a raffle, commemorative tote bags, a free used cookbook collection and free face painting for young children. Alongside the festive additions, the market included its typical live music and array of local vendors.

The Farmers’ Market has created its own community of familiar faces, with vendors and customers who come back year after year, according to the Farmers’ Market Manager Katherine Horwitz Martinez. She said there is one vendor who has been at the market for nearly the entire 50 years, and many of the market’s vendors return season after season.

“The majority of our vendors are veteran vendors, so for a lot of them, this is their number one moneymaker farmers’ market,” she said. “We owe a lot to those farmers who’ve been here so long to help them make money.”

Horwitz Martinez said one of her key goals as Farmers’ Market Manager is to facilitate community at the market.

“We want the farmers’ market to be a community event,” she said. “We can facilitate people coming here and enjoying their time as opposed to just (shopping) and (leaving).”

One staple vendor is the Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery, which sells a wide selection of baked treats, from scones to cookies. Misericordia is an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by offering employment opportunities for them.

According to David Uribe, who works at the bakery, Misericordia sells their baked goods at several different farmers’ markets across the area, and the organization chooses to sell there for their strong sense of community.

“It has to be the fellowship of all the different customers coming through, so we can share our mission with them, if they have any questions about the products or Misericordia in general,” Uribe said. “It’s all about the fellowship and reaching people.”

For many customers, too, there is a strong sense of loyalty to their local Farmers’ Market.
Evanston resident Steven Sklare said he has been shopping at the Evanston Farmers’ Market for 30 years and consistently purchases from the same vendors.

“It’s changed a great deal from 30 years ago, but generally speaking, we come because the quality of the produce is very good,” he said. “The vendors are friendly, and it’s kind of nice to be somewhere where there are a lot of people, mostly from Evanston … just doing something they enjoy.”

