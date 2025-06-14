Class of 2025 marches back through The Arch, kicking off Graduation Weekend

The purple-clad Class of 2025 marched back through The Arch Friday evening, reversing the path they walked nearly four years ago at their masked Wildcat Welcome.

Beginning in Deering Meadow, hundreds of graduating seniors walked toward Weber Arch to the sound of their loved ones’ cheers and celebratory music. Families and friends lined the path from Deering Library to and through The Arch, with some holding posters of their soon-to-be graduates.

As students waited for the event to begin, a long line also formed for customized Coca-Cola cans. Some seniors held drinks printed with their names, with many also holding ones emblazoned with “2025 Grad.”

A little after 6:30 p.m., McCormick senior Eagan Notokusumo marched with a can sporting his name.

“It feels like my first day at Northwestern,” Notokusumo said. “But it’s my last day. It’s nostalgic.”

He said it feels “amazing” to be at the tail end of his NU journey and walking with his “core group of people.” He added that it was exciting to know other loved ones were also in the crowd supporting him.

Notokusumo said he came to NU not knowing many people — but on Friday, he spotted old faces he hadn’t seen for a long time.

“Everyone is so great,” Notokusumo said. “No matter how hard classes may be, the people make it worth it.”

Ice cream sandwiches greeted the seniors as they returned from their loop around The Arch. Under white tents and twinkling lights, seniors hugged, celebrated and commemorated the occasion with photos. Many introduced each other to their families.

Communication senior Cary Liu said while she was excited to graduate at first, seeing her fellow peers beside her on the field made her sentimental. Despite Liu’s sadness, she added that she was still happy and proud of everyone graduating.

“One thing I really realized — just today when I was about to walk — is you really get out of the community what you put into it,” they said.

Liu added that the college experience goes by “really quick.” Both Liu and Notokusumo said their advice for incoming freshmen is to not be afraid of trying new things.

For McCormick senior Hector Ontiveros, the last few days of his NU experience have revolved around spending intentional quality time with friends before everyone goes their separate ways.

Though the act of marching is the same, he said, the experience feels “completely different” from his freshman year. He remembers marching through the Arch being “awkward,” especially for those who came to NU not knowing anyone. But it’s different now, he said.

“Thankfully, the friends I marched out with were the same freshman year friends I had,” Ontiveros said. “I’m so happy to still be with them.”

Ontiveros added that he was surprised at the amount of people he’s met, even in this final year. He said he isn’t sure when else he’ll get the opportunity to get to know just as many people.

All three seniors agreed that they would miss their friends and NU community most.

“I’m gonna miss my friends the most — the community,” Liu said. “You don’t really find a place like that anywhere else.”

Email: [email protected]

