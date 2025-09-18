The Hellp electrifies Chicago during North America tour

Experimental Los Angeles-based band The Hellp performed for a packed crowd at The Vic Theatre on Tuesday night, delivering an intoxicating mix of noise, energy and internet-age chaos.

Known for its electric energy, The Hellp has made a name for itself in the experimental scene — blending restless beats, niche samples and distorted vocals into an unmistakable sound.

Together as a band, Noah Dillon and Chandler Ransom Lucy have been pioneers of the indie sleaze revival. The Hellp’s aesthetic is as abrasive as it is captivating.

The Vic, a storied theatre located in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, was the perfect setting for the show. Its high ceilings and intimate atmosphere made for a fitting backdrop for The Hellp’s sensory onslaught — creating a place that felt like something caught between a rave, a basement show and a fever dream.

Just a week ago, Worldpeace DMT and Phoenix-based Veronica Everheart, were announced as the two openers for the show. They played amazing sets, hyping up the crowd for the headliner. Both acts were unpredictable and raw, perfectly fit for The Hellp’s musical orbit.

The band relied on minimal but aggressive design choices that matched the blunt force of its sound. Two glaring light blocks resembled the band’s LL album cover, and blasted strobe lights across the theatre in different directions to the beat of the music.

Upon its arrival to the stage, The Hellp launched into its hit “Hot Fun” and ignited the crowd. Fans erupted as they formed a mosh pit and screamed lyrics into each other’s faces. While the song’s lyrics were often incoherent, the exhilaration was unmistakable.

Chicago was the fourth stop on The Hellp’s North American tour, which includes seven destinations.

The duo’s newly released single “Country Road” drew one of the loudest reactions of the night, as audience members sang along despite the track’s recent debut.

The rest of the set moved between fan favorites and inventive reinterpretations. A remix of “Colorado” and Basement Jaxx’s “Where’s Your Head At” offered an homage to English electronica influences while keeping the energy relentless. “Ssx” sent another jolt through the room, as its pounding rhythm was swallowed by the roar of the crowd.

After a fake exit, The Hellp returned with an encore that included “Go Somewhere” and “Tu Tu Neurotic.” The group closed the night with an unexpected but iconic sampling of Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance.” The blend of nostalgia and distortion left people dancing with reckless abandon.

For a band leading the charge back to indie sleaze, internet-era music, The Hellp’s Tuesday performance felt like another step toward cementing its cult legend status. With a new album on the horizon next month, The Hellp’s set at The Vic suggested that the chaos is only just beginning.

