NU alums Britt Lower, Stephen Colbert win big at Emmy Awards

Two high-profile Northwestern alums — “Severance” star Britt Lower (Communication ’08) and “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert (Communication ’86) — took home Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

This year, Lower received her first-ever Emmy nomination for playing Helly R. in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller “Severance,” which took home seven other awards but lost Outstanding Drama Series to “The Pitt.” “Severance” won two awards for its first season in 2022.

“The Late Show” nabbed Outstanding Talk Series for the first time on its ninth consecutive nomination, buoyed by public support for Colbert after CBS cancelled the program in July. The network cited financial concerns, but its move raised suspicions of political interference. Colbert won 10 previous Emmys, mostly for his work on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.”

Other NU alums scored nominations this year, including 2024 commencement speaker Kathryn Hahn (Communication ’95).

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Bluesky: @edwardsimoncruz.bsky.social

Related Stories:

— Stephen Colbert’s college classmates reflect on political comedy career after ‘Late Show’ cancellation

— NU alums score Emmy nominations, including ‘Severance’ star Britt Lower

— NU alum Britt Lower juggles talents en route to ‘Severance’