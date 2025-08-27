Subscribe
Take care of your sexual health, wellbeing at Northwestern with these on-campus resources

Daily file illustration by Audrey Hettleman
The Daily has compiled a guide to sexual health resources during your time at Northwestern.
Beatrice Villaflor, Managing Editor
August 27, 2025

Moving to college can be tough — while navigating a new environment, you’re also taking care of yourself. Trying to explore your own sexual health and pleasure after arriving at Northwestern can complicate this dynamic further. Even if you’re not currently or ever sexually active, learning about available resources is still worthwhile to be proactive and well-informed about your holistic wellness here. 

Northwestern University Health Services

Students looking for physical sexual health support can make appointments for sexual and reproductive health visits at Searle Hall (633 Emerson St.) via the MyNM app or website. Services include routine gynecological exams like pap smears, chlamydia testing and contraceptive counseling. 

STI, HIV and pregnancy tests are confidential and free-of-charge for those on the student insurance plan. Testing costs can range from $20 to $90 for those with external insurance providers. Prescription birth control and emergency contraception are also available at Searle’s in-house pharmacy. 

Center for Awareness, Response and Education (CARE) 

The Center for Awareness, Response and Education looks to promote healthy sexuality and address sexual violence to cultivate communities of care on campus. CARE support and advocacy services are offered with a survivor-centered approach, and may also connect students with on- or off-campus resources. CARE services are completely free and confidential for NU students unless you or another person are in imminent danger; appointments with staff can be scheduled on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located on the third floor of Searle, CARE staff can also answer questions about sex, hookups and relationships. Its reception area also provides free-of-charge safer sex supplies such as condoms, lube and dental dams. 

Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators (SHAPE)

Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators is a student-led group affiliated with CARE that looks to combat rape culture and create a culture of healthy sexuality. Its peer-led workshops, education and events seek to create a dialogue on sexual positivity and sexual assault. 

Masculinity, Allyship, Reflection and Solidarity (MARS)

Masculinity, Allyship, Reflection and Solidarity is an all-masculine identifying peer education group also affiliated with CARE. MARS is dedicated to combating rape culture and promoting healthy masculinity through self-work and peer-led discusions. 

Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement (SAGE)

Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement is a student-run group looking to empower survivors, foster allyship and promote violence-free Greek life through events like SAGEFest and donation drives. 

Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) 

The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center is the hub for LGBTQ+ events on campus and promotes community empowerment through the facilitation of community events and educational initiatives, located in the Foster-Walker Complex. 

Sex Week 

Northwestern Sex Week is planned by NU College Feminists in partnership with SHAPE to promote sexual health and confidence, decreasing taboos on campus. 

Last school year’s Sex Week, planned in conjunction with Spectrum NU, featured events like a sex toy giveaway, a trans community care day and educational discussions on topics like kink and spirituality. Students can expect the next Sex Week to be held sometime during Spring Quarter 2026.

Survivor Action Week 

Survivor Action Week is a weeklong slate of activities that center on survivorship and supporting survivors. Programming last year included events such as “Sustainable Menstruation and Period Poverty with Saalt” and “Wings Community Speaker: Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence.” A recurring event is the Clothesline Project, a visual display that aims to represent a diversity of experiences. 

Email: [email protected]

