The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Del Water Gap announces new album at Lollapalooza, marks first ‘How to Live’ live performance

Beatrice Villaflor/The Daily Northwestern
Del Water Gap performed an afternoon set at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage.
Beatrice Villaflor, Managing Editor
August 1, 2025

Indie pop act Del Water Gap announced an upcoming album and performed “How to Live” for the first time live at his Lollapalooza 2025 set. 

Del Water Gap, singer-songwriter S. Holden Jaffe’s project, began his set at 3:30 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage on the north side of Grant Park. 

In between songs, the New York-based artist shared how he almost quit music. But people discovering his work during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to continue, he told the crowd.

“My first show back after the pandemic was here in Chicago,” the musician said. “Chicago has a super special place in my heart.” 

Midway through his set, the artist announced that he has an album coming out featuring the recently released “How to Live,” which came out July 28. 

“My manager is looking at me,” the 32-year-old quipped.

The performance featured the first — and “second” after an in-ear mishap — live performance of his newest single.

Little else is known about the upcoming project. Jaffe told the audience that he took a few months to create it between tour stops. 

This would mark the musician’s third studio album, after the self-titled “Del Water Gap” and “I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet.”

Jaffe concluded his set with “Perfume” — which featured a barricade walk — and viral sensation “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat.”

Email: [email protected] 

