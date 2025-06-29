West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Evanston for first time in 2025

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District found West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in Evanston for the first time this year, the City announced in a Friday news release.

According to the statement, a batch of mosquitoes collected in Evanston on June 23 tested positive for West Nile virus in NSMAD’s lab on June 26.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people via an infected mosquito bite and is also the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.

Though the majority of people infected with West Nile virus remain asymptomatic, about one in five develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. According to the CDC, most people with these symptoms recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About one out of 150 infected people can develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness affecting the central nervous system, the CDC reports. This can occur in people of any age; however, people ages 55 years and older and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are at greater risk. About one out of 10 people who develop severe illness die.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent West Nile virus or medicines to treat it; however, rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain medications may relieve some symptoms.

While the risk of West Nile virus infection is low this time of year, according to the news release, NSMAD and the Evanston Health & Human Services Department still recommend community members take preventative measures against mosquito bites. These include using EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, avoiding peak mosquito feeding times around dawn and dusk, examining property regularly and eliminating items that can hold stagnant water — areas that may produce mosquitoes.

For more information, contact EHHS via email, call or text.

Email: [email protected]

