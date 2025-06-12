Q&A: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry reflect on the series’ third season

This article contains spoilers.

Netflix smash-hit “Ginny & Georgia” returned for a third season last week, quickly surging to the platform’s number one spot for television shows. The series depicts mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller, who navigate domestic calamity in suburbia.

In previous seasons, tensions ran high between Ginny and her mother. After moving around itinerantly prior to where the first season plot begins, the pair settled in the fictionalized Wellsbury, Massachusetts — weathering new beginnings and small town life. There, Georgia becomes romantically involved with the town’s mayor Paul Randolph and Ginny’s social life begins to flourish. After Georgia is arrested on murder charges at the end of the second season, the third season explores the aftermath of her arrest and its impact on Ginny.

The Daily spoke with “Ginny & Georgia” stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as they reflected on the show’s new season.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Ginny and Georgia share some of the most tender moments in the series this season. How long did it take to build that creative synergy on set?

Howey: Truthfully, not very long. Because of the nature of their relationship, because it is so heightened and boundaryless and the stakes are so high when we meet them, Antonia and I really just had to dive right into the deep end, and I feel like it expedited our personal relationship. The amount of scenes we’ve done crying in each other’s arms is almost muscle memory at this point, and I’m very grateful that it’s Antonia. I love her so much. She’s so talented and makes it really easy.

The Daily: Georgia strives to keep her children out of harm’s way, but the stress of her trial places a huge emotional toll on them, not to mention herself. How well do you think she balances motherhood during this turbulent period in her life?

Howey: Not well, unfortunately. I think Georgia is trying her best, but her best oftentimes falls short, as we see so much this season. But that being said, I think Georgia is starting to learn a little bit, and she’s starting to come out of her shell in ways that have surprised me. I never thought Georgia was capable of change in this capacity, and I’m excited to see that it is starting to happen in small ways, primarily because of Ginny. I think she sees Ginny’s growth and emotional intelligence, and Georgia wants to jump on the bandwagon.

The Daily: Despite her mom’s trial placing a significant toll on her life, Ginny manages to exercise an admirable degree of composure. How do you think Ginny has grown from previous seasons? What do you attribute this growth to?

Gentry: I definitely think Ginny has grown and matured in some ways from previous seasons because now she is actively working towards having the proper tools with which to deal with her emotions and feelings. She is going through more than any teenager her age ever could imagine. And I think her going to therapy, journaling, having poetry as an outlet … we see her coming to terms with her mom in a more understanding way toward the end of season two. She just has better insight as well as to why they are in the predicaments that they are in. With all of that in her mind, she’s able to make a decision this season and take matters into her own hands. I think after seeing Georgia in such a vulnerable and helpless state, it triggered something in Ginny and ignited a fire within her.

The Daily: In past seasons, tensions between Ginny and her mom have run rampant, but there seemed to be considerably less conflict between Ginny and Georgia this season. Why do you think that is?

Howey: The stakes were so high. Ginny and Georgia had to put their drama aside to get Georgia out of this predicament. The unity of their family was on the line.

Gentry: I definitely think we see them separated in a way that they didn’t choose. They were forced apart. And I think when being forced apart, they both had to sort of look at the gaping hole that’s left and say, ‘Okay, how do we fill this? How do we come together as a whole and make sure that this never happens again?’ We see how much Ginny really needs her mom in the moments where she confesses about her pregnancy and needing that support — and not having access to her mother made it even more apparent just how much they need each other.

Howey: It was nice not to be at odds all season, until the end.

The Daily: Georgia’s law-breaking past comes to a head in season three and she is forced to contend with her actions. Given the complexities of Georgia’s past, do you think she got the justice she deserved?

Howey: In typical “Ginny & Georgia” fashion, she certainly got it. I think it was important for Georgia to face these consequences. I think all paths led here, despite how heavy and emotional it was, especially to portray. I think this is the catalyst for change in Georgia, so for that, I think it’s very important, unfortunately, that we watched her suffer.

The Daily: Midway through the season, Ginny’s voiceover comments that she had long wanted other people in her life to see her mom’s more sinister side so that she could feel less alone. Do you think any part of her is relieved by other people’s perception of Georgia?

Gentry: I definitely think all Ginny wanted was to feel seen. For so long, Ginny has not had a voice, which is why getting people to see the sides of Georgia that she sees was important, so that she didn’t feel so alone in the experience. But, I think the way in which it came out is obviously not how she wanted it to happen. But, I think to a certain extent, yes, she might be relieved now that it’s all behind them.

Howey: I think there’s a world in which even Georgia is a little relieved. Running and lying for your whole life is exhausting.

The Daily: Speaking of running away, why do you think Georgia decided not to follow through with her plans to leave Wellsbury?

Howey: Because love is sticking around for Georgia, and even if that meant sticking around in prison, Georgia was gonna do that.

