Sneakerheads at Northwestern collect, sell sneakers

For some Northwestern students, sneakers are a form of creative expression. For Weinberg freshman Ethan Li, they’ve become a side hustle as well.

Li said he was introduced to sneaker reselling by a friend in 2022, and considering his growing interest in sneakers, he decided to give it a try.

“I heard that I could make money,” Li said. “So that was what made me start sneaker reselling.”

Sneakerheads are passionate about collecting, selling and wearing rare or limited-edition sneakers. This community isn’t just present at NU — it spans globally.

At the time, Li said many shoe brands, like Nike, were collaborating with celebrities like Travis Scott. He said he figured shoes like these would sell out instantly and could be resold for profit.

In 2023, Li got his first glimpse into sneaker reselling when he secured a pair of limited edition Air Jordan 12 Retro “Cherry” on release day.

“It was pretty competitive,” Li said. “I was really excited when I was able to cop the shoe.”

Li said he bought the shoes for $210 and flipped them for $300 on Mercari, an online marketplace that sells sneakers as well as electronics, apparel and other items. After this success, he continued to resell, using other platforms like StockX, GOAT and eBay, as well as consignment stores.

A year and a half later, Li said he has made upwards of $1,200.

But the industry isn’t without its challenges. Li said many hardcore resellers rely on robots to purchase shoes quickly, a phenomenon known as “botting” in the sneakerhead community.

“I (think botting is) morally wrong,” Li said. “I feel like everyone needs to have a fair, even ground.”

Li said he has stopped reselling after a year and a half due to the high time commitment. Now, he said, he buys shoes mostly for practicality.

McCormick sophomore Kay Tu said she uses sneakers to express herself.

“I think (shoes) definitely add on to your outfits,” Tu said. “It has a lot of associated status.”

Tu said she owns about 10 pairs of sneakers, but some hold more meaning for her. Her favorite shoes are a pair of Jordans she wore when she tried out for her school’s basketball team.

McCormick sophomore Ryan Chen said his favorite shoes are the Nike Air Foamposite Pro in the Island Green color. In sixth grade, Chen’s mom promised him shoes as a reward for getting good grades. Eventually, Chen said, he earned the shoes and has been wearing that pair ever since.

Now, a brand new pair of those Foamposites can cost upwards of $500. But for Chen, he finds value beyond the dollar sign.

“(There’s) definitely a lot of sentimental value since I’ve actually been wanting this sneaker for like two years,” Chen said.

