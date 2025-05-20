Residents discuss Northwestern stadiums, parking at Ald. Parielle Davis’ first 7th Ward meeting

Newly-inaugurated Ald. Parielle Davis (7th) fielded residents’ concerns, questions and suggestions on hot-button issues at her first 7th Ward meeting Monday evening.

Dozens attended the hybrid meeting, held at the Chandler-Newberger Community Center. Throughout the discussion, Davis returned to themes of proactivity and problem-solving.

“We’re on the same page with a lot of things and share a lot of the same concerns,” Davis told The Daily. “It makes identifying the problem easy, so it’s just about creative solution-finding.”

One of the main issues at play was the rallying cry that helped launch Davis’ political career — the reconstruction and commercialization of Ryan Field.

Residents brought up complications from traffic congestion and tailgating in the two neighborhood parks surrounding Ryan Field, especially following Northwestern’s Dillo Day over the weekend.

Davis proposed stricter financial penalties for noise complaints from future concerts at Ryan Field and greater parking restrictions and ticket enforcement to “nickel-and-dime” visitors rather than Evanston residents looking for parking spaces and permits.

Attendees also voiced concerns on the future of NU’s interim Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium following the May 19 announcement that it will host the Chicago Stars FC, a professional women’s soccer team, for a game on Sept. 7. The team requested a zoning analysis of the stadium last week, looking for a venue to play its home matches for the 2026 season.

Residents expressed confusion about the interim stadium’s future following Ryan Field’s completion, a decision that city planning manager Elizabeth Williams said has not yet been determined or shared with the city.

In response to resident concerns, Williams said the professional soccer games would bring a turnout of around 10,000 spectators to the stadium, similar to numbers seen in NU football games at the Martin stadium so far.

While attendees reaffirmed that they did not want the new Ryan Field stadium to host professional sporting events in their neighborhoods, Davis said Martin Stadium sets a different precedent as it is closer to NU and the lakefront than residential neighborhoods.

“We’re taking more of a proactive approach going forward, and so that’s why we’re having these conversations now, so we know exactly where we’re drawing the line in the sand,” Davis said.

When the topic moved to Envision Evanston 2045 and zoning reform, attendees asked about the city’s turn to duplexes instead of higher-density housing.

Residents still balked at the idea, mentioning the sale and conversion of moderately-priced single family homes into higher-end townhouses.

Tina Paden, a 2nd Ward resident and Evanston landlord, said the City’s approach toward adopting multi-unit housing does not generate affordability for longtime residents.

“They’re not interested in anybody in this room or myself,” Paden said. “They want Northwestern students to pay a lot of money.”

As a solution, Davis reaffirmed her commitment to creating a data-based strategic housing plan before the creation and implementation of zoning reform in the city.

Seventh Ward resident Susan Davis Friedman said she appreciated Davis’ focus on the numbers and missing gaps in the city’s comprehensive plan following the “drama” of Ryan Field and Envision Evanston 2045.

“It feels like a big, vague document, but I felt like tonight, we talked a little bit more about data than we have in the past,” Davis Friedman said.

Hajira Majid (Weinberg ’87), a 7th Ward resident, said she was surprised that Davis held the space to ask the residents questions.

“She was listening more than she was talking, and I felt like that was not expected and very much appreciated for me,” Majid said.

Following the meeting, Davis said she plans to host future discussions every other month. In the off-months, she said she plans to host office hours at a local 7th Ward business.

Davis Friedman said she valued Davis’ face time with the community and called her inquisitive approach a “breath of fresh air” for 7th Ward residents.

“Whenever there’s a changing of the guard, I think it gives people the opportunity to start afresh in something, too,” Davis Friedman said.

