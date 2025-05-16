Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Garden Fair aims to grow gardening community

Daily file photo by Cole Reynolds
Proceeds from the fair will be devoted to grants that benefit gardening-adjacent organizations.
Sophie Baker, Assistant City Editor
May 16, 2025

Lincolnwood Garden Club of Evanston Treasurer Jane Hampson’s favorite part of the club’s annual garden fair is — quite fittingly — the plants. 

“There’s a tree peony in my backyard that just opened its first bud today, and it’s this brilliant gorgeous bright yellow bud,” Hampson said. 

On Saturday, Hampson will participate in the Evanston Garden Fair at Ackerman Park on Central Street. A selection of perennial plants sourced from club members’ gardens will be sold at the event, said Lincolnwood Garden Club President Mary Anne Diehl. 

This makes the plants particularly appealing to community members, Diehl said, as the plants are already “well-established” in Evanston. 

“One of the reasons people like it so much is because they’re tried and true,” Diehl said. “If they’ve come out of somebody’s garden who lives in the Evanston area, then you don’t have to worry whether or not it’s a plant that’s adaptable to this climate and to this environment.”

There will also be “master gardeners” at the fair who will offer advice about plant selection and upkeep, Diehl said. 

Proceeds from the fair will be devoted to grants that benefit gardening-adjacent organizations. 

“Every penny we make goes to a gardening-related cause — everything,” Garden Fair Coordinator Lori Polster said. “We do not make a penny from this.”

In the past, Polster said the club has donated to Natural Habitat Evanston, the Global Garden Refugee Training Farm and Family Matters. Diehl said this year the club will decide where they will direct the grants after the fair. 

In addition to their grant program, the club engages with various facets of the community. As part of Evanston Township High School’s Geometry in Construction program, high schoolers work to build affordable homes. Diehl said the Lincolnwood Garden Club collaborates with new homeowners to do basic landscaping around their houses. 

“It’s a great program because it’s a joining of the high school, the community and the garden group, and it’s all meant to help the community,” Diehl said. 

The club also has worked with the Clark Street Beach Bird Sanctuary to plan a garden for the space around the sanctuary, which Diehl said was planted this past year. 

This spirit of service guides the club and their activities at the fair. 

“It’s very nice to be of help to the community,” Diehl said. 

By attending the fair, Diehl hopes the community understands how “wonderful” gardening can be. Polster said she wants attendees to leave the fair more educated about the types of plants that thrive in Evanston. 

Hampson, meanwhile, said club members are still learning from each other. 

“It’s fun to hear other people’s experiences, it’s fun to lament about how much damage we’ve had from rabbits this year,” Hampson said. “It’s a great camaraderie.”

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories:

Annual Garden Fair brings unique plants to a resurgent Evanston gardening community

Evanston Garden Fair seeks to foster community through plants and grants

City Council sells 9th Ward lot to ETHS, drawing criticism from neighbors

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
A group of festival attendees cheer.
Northwestern officials address community concerns about year-end activities, campus construction
A sign stands outside the Sheil Catholic Center saying “Habemus Papam!”, translating to ‘We have a pope!’ in Latin.
‘Habemus Papam!’: Evanston, Cook County Catholics embrace Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV
A man and a woman stand against a wall.
Mayor Daniel Biss announces campaign for Congress
A man gives a speech in front of a microphone at a podium.
Biss urges ‘fighting back’ against Trump administration in annual State of the City address
A panel of student artwork canvases.
Evanston students to display artwork at annual YEA! Fest in Raymond Park
A woman in front of a pink background of people sitting at tables.
Q&A: Former D65 board member Donna Wang Su talks centering students, community collaboration
More in Events
Tents in two rows, with shoppers sitting at tables to the left and and potted plants on the ground in the middle
Vendors connect with community at Evanston Farmers’ Market
A woman leans over a table with paint and fruit.
Residents sip and stroll through downtown businesses
A close-up of a table with colorful bags spread out on it.
Local crafters, shoppers connect at Maker’s Market
A man writes down suggestions on a large piece of paper while others speak to him.
Public workshop highlights environmental injustice in 5th Ward
A crowd of kids gather around two people while one speaks into a microphone.
Young scientists and NU graduate students cross paths at elementary school science fair
People stand around a white tent in a parking lot.
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to kick off 50th season Saturday
More in Latest Stories
Professors Dean Karlan and Ian Kelly on the stage of the Great Room, accompanied by World Affairs Group President Santiago Elizondo.
Northwestern profs. talk uncertainty of U.S. foreign aid at World Group Affairs event
Player celebrating a goal with fans in the background.
Recaptured: Lacrosse NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and Spoonfest
The exterior of the Gender Sexuality and Resource Center.
New Gender and Sexuality Resource Center website scrubbed of LGBTQ+ language, gender-affirming care resources
Winiarsky: Greek Life is a two-tiered social structure, but it doesn’t have to be
Winiarsky: Greek Life is a two-tiered social structure, but it doesn’t have to be
Graduate attacker Niki Miles races towards the ball.
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Penn 17-12 to advance to NCAA Semifinals
Junior attacker Madison Taylor and junior attacker Lucy Munro embrace after a goal Thursday. During the game, Taylor broke the NCAA single-season goals record.
Lacrosse: Taylor breaks single-season NCAA goals record, sends No. 3 Northwestern to Final Four with 17-12 win over Penn