Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern readies for late-morning NCAA Tournament quarterfinal clash with Penn

No. 3 Northwestern’s coach Kelly Amonte Hiller made a compelling pitch for fans looking to catch the team’s 11 a.m. NCAA tournament quarterfinal with Penn at Martin Stadium Thursday: take an extended work break to enjoy a lakeside lunch supplemented by lacrosse.

“We hope that people will come out and have lunch with us and watch two great teams battle,” Amonte Hiller said.

During Thursday’s working hours, the Wildcats (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) will take on the Quakers (12-6, 5-2 Ivy League) in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup, when NU emerged victorious.

The ’Cats had a first-round bye before beating Michigan 15-7 in the second round on Sunday. Penn took down Army 16-6 in the first round before winning a double-overtime matchup against No. 6 Maryland in the second round.

The two squads will square off with a trip to the Final Four on the line. With a win, NU will reach its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament semifinal and its 15th overall. The Quakers are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2009.

“We call it Christmas because it’s like the holiday season, we’re so excited,” senior midfielder Emerson Bohlig said. “Everyone on the team is ready to go for the next game, and you’re only guaranteed one game, so why wouldn’t we put everything we can into it? We’re super excited for tomorrow.”

Here are three things to watch for during Thursday’s tilt.

1. Taylor nears NCAA history

With 99 goals on the season, junior attacker Madison Taylor has matched NU legend Izzy Scane’s 2023 Big Ten-record setting tally. Taylor is just four goals away from tying the NCAA record of 103 goals in a season, set by High Point’s Abby Hormes in 2022.

Taylor turned in one of the most dominant performances in NCAA Tournament lacrosse history Sunday, scoring a tournament-record 10 goals in the contest.

“I think we played with a lot of heart,” Taylor said. “And I think we never took our foot off the gas pedal. We never took any plays off and worked together really well. We want to bring that into (Thursday) too.”

The Wantagh, New York, native leads the nation with 5.21 goals per game and has registered a hat trick in 17 of 19 games this season. Her 99 goals and 136 points lead Division I, respectively.

The junior attacker said she was excited to have an early start time and expressed joy to be able to experience the quarterfinal matchup with her teammates.

“(Taylor) really just pours her heart and soul into this, and that’s what makes her special,” Amonte Hiller said.

2. Fujinaga, Miles take on former team

Three hundred sixty-four days prior to Thursday, NU overwhelmed the Quakers in a 20-7 win at Martin Stadium.

Then-senior defender Grace Fujinaga and then-senior attacker Niki Miles were part of Penn’s starting lineup that day. Miles tallied two assists while Fujinaga snared two ground balls.

Fujinaga and Miles will take the field at Martin Stadium again Thursday morning — this time, for the ’Cats as graduate students.

This season, the two transfers have made a huge impact. Fujinaga has started every game, corralling 18 ground balls and causing 11 turnovers. Miles, meanwhile, has turned in 12 multi-goal games and has scored in all but one game this year.

“They have been awesome additions to this team,” Amonte Hiller said. “(They’re) great leaders, (and are) just so grateful for being out here and being with this group every day. They really set the tone.”

Amonte Hiller said that the squad has only “slightly” utilized the duo’s experience with Penn in preparation for Thursday’s game, noting that the Quakers have a drastically different squad than last year.

3. Scouting the Quakers

Penn’s Anna Brandt brings elite versatility and experience to the Quakers’ midfield. The Ivy League Midfielder of the Year has done it all this year, scoring 63 goals, trapping 55 ground balls, causing 26 turnovers and controlling 48 draws.

“She is just an absolute phenom,” Amonte Hiller said. “So athletic, so hard-working. I mean, she just never stops. We have to play great team defense. … She sure is something special.”

Brandt logged a hat trick in Penn’s win over Maryland on Sunday and sits atop the Quakers’ all-time scoring list. She, like Taylor, enters Thursday’s game having tied her program’s single-season goal record.

Quaker attackers Catherine Berkery and Keeley Block fill out Penn’s top three scorers and have notched 40 and 39 goals, respectively.

Defensively, Quaker freshman goalkeeper Orly Sedransk stands tall between the pipes. The Ivy League Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year has a 50.3% save rate, making 172 saves this season.

Coach Karin Corbett’s squad ranks 17th in the country and second in the Ivy League in scoring defense, surrendering only 9.72 goals per game.

“(Penn has) shown throughout the season that they’re a great team,” Amonte Hiller said. “They can play with anyone, and they play with a lot of heart, right down ’til the last second. I’m excited to have that help elevate us and challenge us, and see if we can step up.”

