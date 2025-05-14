‘Thunderbolts*’ is the MCU’s second wind, a sign that Marvel hasn’t given up

You’ve seen the trailers set to edgy, electronic music. You’ve stumbled onto promotions that spoil the ending to its own film. And if we’re being honest, you’ve scrolled through the hate train that launched when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first announced “Thunderbolts*” because really, who wanted this?

I definitely didn’t. After “Avengers: Endgame,” the once untouchable Marvel Studios fell from its throne after a decade of critical acclaim and successful world-building.

Like many once-dedicated Marvel maniacs, I shrugged “Thunderbolts*” off and asked: How could a rag-tag group of losers, criminals and side characters save a franchise?

The answer is a creative team stacked with A24 darlings and a lot of Florence Pugh.

What first caught my attention to “Thunderbolts*” was a trailer edited by its director, Jake Schreier, boasting the crew’s work with A24.

Schreier explained the trailer was initially a joke for the crew to enjoy themselves. That joke got even this retired Marvel geek excited for May 2.

Why did a Marvel trailer look like a teaser for the latest season of “The Boys?” And how the hell did they get the guy who made “Beef” on the same set as the Winter Soldier?

Even the film’s marketing team acknowledges Marvel’s fall from grace, practically begging us for another chance by emblazoning posters with the tagline: “Everyone deserves a second shot.”

“Thunderbolts*” knows you never wanted this film. It tries to make up for that, and for the most part, it does.

The film opens with Pugh as Yelena Belova admitting, “There is something wrong with me.” “Thunderbolts*” composed of misfits: Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker as U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) (my personal favorite), and the aforementioned Yelena Belova.

Essentially, this team does two things: punching and shooting. We are far from the other-worldly multiverse and are grounded on Earth, at least for now.

That said, every Thunderbolt should be in a therapist’s office. Instead, they’re carrying their baggage into the battlefield.

“Thunderbolts*” concludes with the “power of friendship” cliche. The ending surprisingly works because “Thunderbolts*” actually gets you to care about its characters.

Pugh carries the film with an Eastern European accent and an addictive, alluring charm. Lewis Pullman stands out as Bob, a bumbling anti-hero and accidental antagonist with his aloof stuttering in an already talented cast.

What helps “Thunderbolts*” is the playful, earnest and endearing dynamic between the characters — something fans craved since the loss of the original six Avengers. It’s supported by great cinematography (by Marvel standards) and exciting fight scenes.

Still, like the asterisk in the film’s title, this review would not be complete without a disclaimer of the film’s flaws.

“Thunderbolts*” is not an A24 film by any means. It’s a movie that explains things before you get to churn your noggin yourself.

And despite my deep love and adoration for Selina Meyer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine struggles to take “Thunderbolts*” seriously — begrudgingly clocking her time into the Marvel franchise.

But it’s good enough to draw the diehard Marvel fan back into the rabbit hole of androids, aliens and wizards —- as one Sam Wilson might say. It might even draw new fans in.

Because we all want to believe we can be better. We all want to be heroes. We try to see ourselves in characters like Captain America and Iron Man, only to realize that the real world offers no suitable alternative to a Super Soldier Serum or flying nanotech jet packs.

“Thunderbolts*” tries to tell you you’re not alone in these aspirations, nor are they impossible. Maybe the power of friendship can save people in this terrifying world. Maybe we all just need a “You’re not alone,” from someone (perhaps Sebastian Stan) once in a while.

Like you, the Thunderbolts are not super, nor heroes. They just don’t quit on themselves — or each other.

So, are we back? Is Marvel finally making a return to its golden age?

Time will tell. “Thunderbolts*” is a step in the right direction.

For now, I can finally sleep knowing that the MCU, much like the Thunderbolts, has not given up just yet.

Email: [email protected]

X: @KatareenaRoska

Instagram: @KatareenaRoska

Related Stories:

— Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ offers a refreshing take on female-centered storytelling

— Reel Thoughts: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ delivers profound messages but misleads its audience

— Reel Thoughts: James Gunn brings DC spin to Marvel in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”