Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern spends record amount on lobbying in early 2025 amid federal scrutiny

Daily file photo by Rose Carlson
In 2024, Northwestern’s lobbying expenditure swelled to over $1 million.
Jerry Wu, Managing Editor
May 14, 2025

While the Trump administration has sought to punish Northwestern over concerns about antisemitism on campus, the University has been busy trying to quell flames on Capitol Hill.

During the first quarter of 2025, from January through March, NU’s lobbying spending surged to over $600,000. That figure represents the highest quarterly lobbying expenditure by the University in the last decade. This year’s uptick also follows NU’s 2024 lobbying expenditures swelling to more than $1 million, a historic high, according to federal filings.

Many of the issues NU lobbied for in the past quarter mirrored those the Trump administration is focusing on, including an endowment tax, federal research funding and measures combating antisemitism.

The continued rise in spending this year underpins NU’s efforts to alleviate further financial duress as it weathers strong opposition from the Trump administration.

A University spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Since March, the Trump administration has frozen $790 million in federal funding, terminated dozens of research grants and issued about 100 stop-work orders at NU.

Similar to last year, NU also enlisted several lobbyists from Harbinger Strategies, many of whom served as advisers to former House Republican leaders, this past quarter. In total, NU ponied up about $150,000 to the lobbyist group.

So far, NU’s 2025 lobbying expenditure is one of the highest among universities who have seen similar funding freezes. In this year’s first quarter, Harvard University and Columbia University both recorded $230,000 and $510,000 in lobbying respectively.

Federal filings also indicated that NU recently lobbied on issues pertaining to college athletics and name, image, likeness rights. Those expenses come at a time when a seismic court decision could upend how collegiate athletics compensate players for their NIL rights.

Currently, a $2.8 billion antitrust case settlement against the NCAA and the Power Five conferences hangs in the balance. If approved, Division I schools would be able to start paying athletes directly for their NIL use starting July 1.

The settlement would require athletic departments to share over $20.5 million in revenue with their players.

The Trump administration reportedly floated the idea of passing an executive order dealing with NIL deals in college.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jerrwu

Related Stories:

Northwestern issued $500 million in bonds weeks before federal funding freeze

Northwestern’s lobbying spending balloons to more than $1 million in 2024

NU professors denounce Trump’s threat to cut federal funding for universities with ‘illegal protests’

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
NUGW’s new four-pillar platform advocates for protecting noncitizen workers, restoring STEM research funding, defending transgender rights and maintaining diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Northwestern University Graduate Workers sends letters to university leaders, protests Trump administration policies
An illustration is symmetric down the middle, with a clipboard including charts on either side. The left side is red, indicating conservative, while the right side is blue, indicating liberal.
Northwestern study finds Democrats, left-leaning think tanks cite scientific studies more than Republicans
NU Day at Wrigley, an annual event, will take place this Wednesday. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
By the Numbers: NU Day at Wrigley
SPJ’s Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the best in student journalism each year. The Daily took home more awards than any other publication in its region this year.
The Daily Northwestern takes home 19 Society of Professional Journalists awards
Some dancers move in a circular formation at the center while others surround them in an outer ring.
Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show puts Filipino dance, music, food and folklore center stage
A person in a black zip-up stands inside a wooden food truck belonging to Soul & Smoke.
Students enjoy Evanston eats at annual SpoonFest