Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Q&A: A conversation with stars and creators of fun, gory ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’

Yana Johnson/The Daily Northwestern
“Bloodlines” is the sixth entry to the “Final Destination” franchise. Its filmmakers describe it as one of the most heartfelt, action-packed installations to the franchise yet.
Yana Johnson, Reporter
May 14, 2025

Content warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence.

This article contains spoilers. 

After a 14 year hiatus, beloved horror-thriller franchise “Final Destination” returns with “Final Destination: Bloodlines.” The new installment promises all the grisly, Rube Goldberg-esque death sequences audiences have come to love, but with unexpected elements that make this sixth installment its own brand of gory fun.

“Bloodlines” follows Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a young woman who must attempt to keep her family alive after a premonition warns her they are marked for death. Co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and cast members Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt and Anna Lore spoke with The Daily about the inspiration, production and moments both on and offscreen that made “Bloodlines” come to life.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: I had always been familiar with “Final Destination” movies, but, until this one, had never watched any mostly because they terrified me. Why should movie watchers who typically avoid the horror genre come to see this film?

Briones: Because it’s awesome!

Santa Juana: I think there’s a lot of heart to this movie, and I think everyone can relate to feeling a little bit anxious about their surroundings. So, with the heart of this (film) being the family dynamic, I think everyone can relate to growing up with messy cousins, and drama —

Kihlstedt: And messy mothers.

Santa Juana: And messy mothers! You would never think to put a coming-of-age movie about a family with guts and gore. And it all works.

Kihlstedt: Adding to that — this is a different genre. There are so many horror genres within the horror and thriller world, and with this there isn’t somebody waiting behind your door. There’s nobody with a gun, there’s nobody with a knife. It’s an entity of death, and there’s humor in the death. 

The Daily: This question is mainly for you, Anna. There’s a moment in the film, during the family BBQ scene, where your character screams in horror in reaction to something that happens with another character. Was there any process or inspiration involved in having that sort of ‘scream queen’ moment?

Lore: I think it’s kind of interesting — they were just going around getting reactions from everyone. … So when they called ‘action,’ and wanted reactions, I was like ‘Well, I’m just going to go to a 10,’ because I thought that’s what (my character) would do if she witnessed this. So I just did this full scream. … It’s an honor how much (they used that shot). It’s in the trailer. … They used it quite a bit.

Harmon: It’s a hall of fame horror scream. It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen. Kudos to you.

Joyner: Good work.

The Daily: It’s a really exciting time for horror right now. Horror movies are either doing really well among audiences, or many beloved franchises are seeing new life breathed into them. Were there any classic horror tropes or beats or elements that you knew you wanted to include in this film? And how did you put your own spin and creativity into “Final Destination: Bloodlines”?

Lipovsky: A lot of things that we wanted to slide in were homages to previous films in ways that might not be totally obvious. … We always wanted to make sure that the nods to the legacy that came before it were done in a way that if you didn’t catch it, or even if you had never seen a previous Final Destination movie, it was never distracting and didn’t feel like you were missing out. But if you did catch it, it was delicious and wonderful.

“Bloodlines” releases May 16 in theaters.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Students scramble to curate Carnival Dillo outfits

Reel Thoughts: ‘You’ Season 5 is flawed but seductively satisfying in dagger sharp series finale

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Four Seasons’ beautifully tackles ups and downs of adult friendships, fails to appeal to all

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Four Dillo Day performers stand in front of a red, purple and yellow background.
6 Dillo Day tips to help you survive the rollercoaster
Image of the Northwestern Lakefill, with animated gold and white balloons towards the bottom, a cluster of red balloons floating, and “Dillo Day Playlist” in white writing.
The Daily’s guide to Dillo Day 2025’s performers and their music
Sundae Brunch performs in the Van Gogh room.
SWAN’s Kresgepalooza gives student artists a platform to perform
A woman wearing a rose in her hair surrounded by orchids with pink cursive text stating “Sincerely.”
Liner Notes: Kali Uchis’ ‘Sincerely,’ explores love and grief
The eight musicians of the Newberry Consort play their instruments.
Newberry Consort pays respect to music from the Ottoman Empire with ‘In the Realm of Osman’
Briston Maroney, Swae Lee, and Maude Latour stand out as some notable recent Dillo Day performers whose popularity has grown significantly in recent years.
By The Numbers: 53 years of Dillo Day performers and their careers
More in Latest Stories
Senior Cameron Adam tries a putt at the St Andrews Links Collegiate earlier this season. Adam finished fifth at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with an 8-under 208 this week.
Men’s Golf: Adam finishes fifth at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as Northwestern wraps up season
A football stadium with fans in the stands.
Chicago Stars FC requests zoning analysis to play at Northwestern’s Martin Stadium in 2026
In 2024, Northwestern’s lobbying expenditure swelled to over $1 million.
Northwestern spends record amount on lobbying in early 2025 amid federal scrutiny
A man sits at a dais.
City Council confirms contentious appointee to Land Use Commission
A house and some money.
Cook County to offer cash relief to homeowners amid long-term property tax reforms
Junior outfielder Jack Lausch walks off the field during Northwestern’s 12-4 victory over Valparaiso. Lausch went 4-for-4 at the plate, including a home run and a double.
Baseball: Lausch’s perfect day at the plate leads Northwestern to victory in final home game
More in Television and Film
Season five of “Survivor Northwestern” premiered last Wednesday night.
Students attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in ‘Survivor NU’ ‘Into the Gauntlet’
“Puppy Love” tells the story of four puppies, including Gilbert’s dog Scout, who were rehabilitated from paralysis.
Evanston Animal Shelter hosts ‘Puppy Love,’ film of unlikely rehabilitation of four puppies from paralysis
Cage’s surfer character overcomes his masculinity crisis only after joining a cult.
‘The Surfer’ confronts masculinity through paranoia-ridden beach trip
“Another Simple Favor” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Reel Thoughts: Shaken and not stirring, ‘Another Simple Favor’ falls a ‘tini bit flat’
Cutout still of man standing, pasted over a red background with a paper ‘5’ pasted beside him.
Reel Thoughts: ‘You’ Season 5 is flawed but seductively satisfying in dagger sharp series finale
Tina Fey and Steve Carell standing in front of a background depicting winter with snowflakes, spring with flowers, summer with beach balls, and fall with leaves.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Four Seasons’ beautifully tackles ups and downs of adult friendships, fails to appeal to all