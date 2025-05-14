Q&A: A conversation with stars and creators of fun, gory ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’

Content warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence.

This article contains spoilers.

After a 14 year hiatus, beloved horror-thriller franchise “Final Destination” returns with “Final Destination: Bloodlines.” The new installment promises all the grisly, Rube Goldberg-esque death sequences audiences have come to love, but with unexpected elements that make this sixth installment its own brand of gory fun.

“Bloodlines” follows Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a young woman who must attempt to keep her family alive after a premonition warns her they are marked for death. Co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and cast members Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt and Anna Lore spoke with The Daily about the inspiration, production and moments both on and offscreen that made “Bloodlines” come to life.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: I had always been familiar with “Final Destination” movies, but, until this one, had never watched any mostly because they terrified me. Why should movie watchers who typically avoid the horror genre come to see this film?

Briones: Because it’s awesome!

Santa Juana: I think there’s a lot of heart to this movie, and I think everyone can relate to feeling a little bit anxious about their surroundings. So, with the heart of this (film) being the family dynamic, I think everyone can relate to growing up with messy cousins, and drama —

Kihlstedt: And messy mothers.

Santa Juana: And messy mothers! You would never think to put a coming-of-age movie about a family with guts and gore. And it all works.

Kihlstedt: Adding to that — this is a different genre. There are so many horror genres within the horror and thriller world, and with this there isn’t somebody waiting behind your door. There’s nobody with a gun, there’s nobody with a knife. It’s an entity of death, and there’s humor in the death.

The Daily: This question is mainly for you, Anna. There’s a moment in the film, during the family BBQ scene, where your character screams in horror in reaction to something that happens with another character. Was there any process or inspiration involved in having that sort of ‘scream queen’ moment?

Lore: I think it’s kind of interesting — they were just going around getting reactions from everyone. … So when they called ‘action,’ and wanted reactions, I was like ‘Well, I’m just going to go to a 10,’ because I thought that’s what (my character) would do if she witnessed this. So I just did this full scream. … It’s an honor how much (they used that shot). It’s in the trailer. … They used it quite a bit.

Harmon: It’s a hall of fame horror scream. It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen. Kudos to you.

Joyner: Good work.

The Daily: It’s a really exciting time for horror right now. Horror movies are either doing really well among audiences, or many beloved franchises are seeing new life breathed into them. Were there any classic horror tropes or beats or elements that you knew you wanted to include in this film? And how did you put your own spin and creativity into “Final Destination: Bloodlines”?

Lipovsky: A lot of things that we wanted to slide in were homages to previous films in ways that might not be totally obvious. … We always wanted to make sure that the nods to the legacy that came before it were done in a way that if you didn’t catch it, or even if you had never seen a previous Final Destination movie, it was never distracting and didn’t feel like you were missing out. But if you did catch it, it was delicious and wonderful.

“Bloodlines” releases May 16 in theaters.

