By the Numbers: NU Day at Wrigley

Northwestern alumni, students, staff and faculty will flock to The Friendly Confines for a day of purple pride and cheering for the Cubbies on Wednesday.

An annual tradition, the ’Cats will venture to cheer on the Chicago Cubs as they take on the Miami Marlins for this year’s NU Day at Wrigley.

The event dates back to at least the 1980s, according to University archives. The event is arranged by the Northwestern Alumni Association.

Students who participated in the limited special ticket offer received a ticket for the game as well as a purple Cubs hat. This year, the student tickets sold out more than three weeks before the game.

The Daily looked at the data from past years’ Wrigley days and compared the cost, attendance and money raised across different years. The Daily looked at the available data from 2018 to 2025, omitting 2020 and 2021 as Wrigley Day did not occur in those years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the cost of the ticket, which includes the hat, is subsidized, the prices have varied over the years.

This year, the cost to attend NU Day at Wrigley with a student ticket is the highest it’s been in the past five years. NU Day at Wrigley 2025 tickets were $25 each, a $10 increase from last year. The last time the price of a student ticket exceeded $20 was in 2018.

This graph shows the number of students, alumni and NU faculty who were documented attending NU Day at Wrigley. The numbers provided by the NU Alumni Association are not exact, and just record that “more than” the given number of NU attendees showed up.

In 2023, the number of NU-affiliated attendees peaked at over 4,000 people. The number of people who showed up fell to “more than 3,400 people” in 2024, according to the NU Alumni Association.

The special ticket sale raises money for NU’s Student Activities Assistance Fund. The fund provides financial assistance for students to fully participate in student organizations, competitive sports teams and Greek Life. The goal of the fund is “to help reduce the financial burden these activities may cause students,” according to NU Student Affairs’ website.

In 2022, the Alumni Association did not note the specific amount of money raised in their press release about the event. However, in other years, such as 2019, 2023 and 2024, the Alumni Association provided a rough estimate of how much money was raised for the fund.

Between 2019 and 2024, the greatest amount was raised in 2023, according to the available data. In 2023, more than $16,000 was added to the fund from the event.

The Cubs are set to face off against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. and have favorable odds to win, according to ESPN.

