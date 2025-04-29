Subscribe
The Prattic: How a stand-up comedy show in an attic is changing NU’s comedy scene

Maya Ikenberry/The Daily Northwestern
The Prattic hopes to fill a niche at Northwestern for newcomers to stand-up comedy.
Maya Ikenberry, Reporter
April 29, 2025

Six out of seven nights each week, the attic of a house on Pratt Court is quiet. But Mondays at 9:30 p.m. offer a different story. 

At around 9, a line forms, winding around the back of the house. Around 85 people fill the attic, with those that live there often having to turn people away because the space can only accommodate so many.

In an amphitheater arrangement, people sit on old couches, folding chairs, cushions on the floor or stand in corners, trying not to crowd others’ views. Eyes are focused on the center of the room, where a variety of NU students perform stand-up comedy sets throughout the night. 

Three roommates, Communication junior Jackson Heller, Weinberg junior Mateo Garcia-Bryce and Communication junior Luca Hirsch used to be in a now-defunct comedy club called Sherman Ave. that incorporated a lot of stand-up. With the club gone, Hirsch said the three of them wanted another outlet to participate in stand-up, and thought their attic would be the perfect spot.

Heller said the physical space is integral to the stand-up comedy tradition they’ve created at “The Prattic” on Monday nights. He said the venue is what makes stand-up special.  

“The stand-up shows I had done at Northwestern (before) were in Fisk or Locy in these auditoriums, which, yes, could fit a lot of people, but felt like you were in class,” Heller said. “Chicago is probably one of the top three biggest comedy scenes, but you’d be hard pressed to find an attic show.” 

The roommates said they began floating around ideas of hosting stand-up comedy last spring, but solidified plans when the three were abroad in the fall.

Heller said he often participated in stand-up comedy shows in Prague and wanted a space to continue doing consistent shows in the Chicago area after he returned. 

When the roommates started hosting shows during Winter Quarter, Heller said it was just six people doing sets in front of around 20 people, mostly their close friends. Now, they have to turn people away due to small seating space and high demand. 

Garcia-Bryce said he was surprised by how popular the show has been, but also thinks they’ve fostered a welcoming, fun atmosphere that has naturally attracted people.  

“We made an Instagram, and things have just naturally developed,” Garcia-Bryce said. “We’re having a lot of fun organizing these events. … And I think that people saw that we were having fun.” 

Hirsch said one of the reasons the Prattic has taken off is because of how welcoming it is to comedians who have never done stand-up before. 

Heller said NU’s comedy scene was one of the reasons he chose to go to school here. He said once he arrived he found it to be very exclusive, with many clubs requiring applications that yield low acceptance rates. 

“We filled a niche that hadn’t been filled here, which was really an open, inviting group-centered comedy,” Hirsch said. “There’s just a lot of barriers around comedy here … and I think that (the attic) just kind of broke down the barriers. I think that people are responding to that.” 

Heller said he hopes to do more newcomer-focused events in the future. Aspiring comedians can sign up on a Google Sheets form and performance slots are first come first serve.  

“Anyone and everyone who wants to do stand-up comedy on campus should know the Prattic, because we’re here for you,” Garcia-Bryce said. “You’re funnier than you think you are.” 

