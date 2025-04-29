Subscribe
Evanston gears up for an eventful AAPI month

Illustration by Clare Kirwan
Events running throughout the month will celebrate AAPI heritage, history and culture.
Supriya Akella, Reporter
April 29, 2025

With May around the corner, several Evanston businesses and organizations have planned events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Events running throughout the month will celebrate AAPI heritage, history and culture. 

Art and Adventures with Dan Santat 

Dan Santat, a bestselling author and illustrator of children’s books, will host an online event about art and books in collaboration with the Evanston Public Library and the Illinois Libraries Present. Santat will be speaking with his friend and collaborator, picture book author Minh Lê. Register using the Evanston Public Library website to attend the Zoom event Saturday, May 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Asian Night Market

Everybody’s Market will host a night of cultural food, performances and handmade crafts at Oakton College. Admission is free, and attendees can RSVP on the City of Evanston website. The Night Market will be open Friday, May 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OAsis: “Sand Mandalas” 

Evanston Public Library will host an educational seminar on the history of sand mandalas at the Robert Crown Branch Library. The event, Saturday, May 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., is intended to be a welcoming space for adults over 60 years of age. 

Teen Anime Club Meetup 

Evanston Public Library’s Innovation Station will host an afternoon of anime-themed activities, games and a ramen bar Monday, May 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required and can be accessed via a link on the Evanston Public Library website. The event is open to teens from sixth to twelfth grade, as well as rising sixth graders.

AAPI Restaurants Week 

OCA Greater Chicago is organizing a 10-day restaurant showcase highlighting AAPI-owned establishments in the Chicago area. The OCA Greater Chicago website has a list of 58 restaurants to support from May 16 to May 25 as part of their celebration.

How Symbols of Seasonality in Japanese Poetry Depict Emotion 

Mami Takahashi, a Japanese artist and scholar working in Chicago and Tokyo, will explore and discuss different forms of Japanese poetry. The event will take place in the Evanston Public Library Community Meeting Room Monday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Attendees will learn about the use of symbols of seasonality in conveying emotions, as well as selections from the oldest surviving collection of Japanese waka, a form of poetry. 

Learn and Sing in Japanese! にほんごでうたお!

Evanston Public Library will host an educational event on Japanese seasonal songs and nursery rhymes Wednesday, May 28 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event is intended for kids under age 5 and will be held in the Barbara Friedberg Storytelling Room. 

Umbrella Arts Festival 

Evanston ASPA, an organization for Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, will host its fifth annual Umbrella Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. The festival will host over 50 vendors and artists in Fountain Square and is free to attend. Programming will include live performances, hands-on art and cultural activities.

Email: [email protected] 

 

