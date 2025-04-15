Coachella 2025 returns to the desert for its annual mirage of music

The most anticipated music festival of the year kicked off last weekend in Coachella Valley, California, delivering three days of unforgettable performances and unexpected surprises. While this year I was not able to personally attend Coachella, I’ve become a bit obsessed with the plethora of pop culture moments that have emerged with the festival’s occurrence each year.

This year’s lineup featured headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

One performer who didn’t miss on music or fashion is Lady Gaga. She kicked the weekend off with a strong start on Friday. Highlights included a special performance of her Oscar-winning song “Shallow,” a recreation of her Alexander McQueen dress from the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and other homages to the many iconic moments in Gaga’s legendary career.

Gaga embodied the perfect headliner, effortlessly blending theatrical flair with raw talent. She commanded the stage with a mix of her greatest hits and fresh material, reminding the crowd why she’s a pop icon.

In classic Coachella style, Day 2 delivered drama. Charli XCX, who’s finishing off the run of her influential “Brat” era was a performer — not a headliner — on the Mainstage Saturday night.

Her show was a spectacle. She turned Coachella into “club Charli,” bringing out guest after guest, including performances from Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Lorde. XCX’s performance solidified the legendary grip she’s held on pop culture over the last year.

However, XCX struck up controversy when photographed at her star-studded after party wearing a sash reading “Miss Should Be Headliner.” This statement was viewed as direct shade toward the headliners of the night, Green Day and Travis Scott. After the image surfaced online, discourse grew over XCX’s spot in the lineup.

Her performance was proof that she was more than ready for that headline spotlight, and she certainly has the popularity to back her star power. XCX’s career is having a moment right now, and everyone knows it. Headlining Coachella would’ve been a great way to close this era.

Day 3, while last, was certainly not least. I jumped when I saw on X that TikTok dancer-turned-popstar Addison Rae appeared as a surprise guest during Arca’s set, performing her hit “Aquamarine.” She also cheekily revealed, through text that said “June 6th” on her underwear, that an album is on the way.

I’ve enjoyed this marketing strategy that’s grown in popularity over the last few years at Coachella. There is no better time for artists to drop big news. Last year, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” release was timed perfectly with her Coachella set; the song went on to snag a nomination for a Record of the Year Grammy.

Of course, one can’t talk about Coachella without addressing the ever-controversial outfit choices. In my opinion, fashion discourse has gone too far for a festival that’s focus should be on music. It’s always a disappointment to see people more worried about photo-ops and fit checks instead of enjoying the music.

That being said, I’m sick of cheetah print, big belts and bloomer shorts and wish outfits would channel original 2000s Coachella – think boho style, flowy silhouettes and flower crowns that expressed a more carefree vibe.

No one can ever say for sure which trends, artists or songs will escape the desert to dominate the post-festival conversation. If I had to guess, I’d echo the words Charli XCX shouted during her set — it’s going to be a “Lorde summer 2025”.

Coachella’s second weekend kicks off on April 18 with the same lineup from weekend one.

